Zion Williamson outdid himself on Tuesday night scoring a career-high 31 points, along with nine rebounds, five assists and one steal against the Trailblazers.

Williamson made his debut in late January after suffering a knee injury over the summer. The number one pick of the 2019 NBA Draft has lived up to expectation ever since. He has scored 20 or more points in all but two games since making his first career game. Furthermore, he has averaged 21 points and 7.7 rebounds per game, and 57.6 percent shooting in his first nine NBA contests.

However, Zion’s long-term health is a great concern for the Pelicans.

Zion looks to stay healthy

The exciting rookie is listed as the Pelican’s 6-foot-6 284 pound starting small forward. He is the heaviest non-center in the league and the heaviest player at his height by a wide margin.

Because of his massive size, Zion needs to find a healthy weight that will make him not be so easily prone to knee injuries. It is common for athletes to have to downsize from their college weight once they make it to the league. Charles Barkley, for example, weighed 300lbs when he was at Auburn. When he went to the league, he had to cut down 5o pounds to stay healthy. Barkley suggests Zion does the same.

Williamson does have a team of doctors that advise him to make sure he gets enough rest to produce his longevity in the game.

There is no doubt he is a threat as an all-around player when his body is feeling good and his health is good.

Zion is a beast. But the concern comes down to how long will he remain with his status. If he can make the necessary health changes, who knows what the future holds for himself and the Pelicans.

Zion says he is learning every day about long-term approach to his injuries.

He should remain a focal point of the Pelicans’ offense when they take on the Thunder on Thursday.