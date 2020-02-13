XFL Commissioner talks on first week

The XFL is coming off a positive first week of play. The four games took place over the weekend, and stadiums were moderately filled with football fans. Three of those four games were close in score going into the final quarter, keeping fans intrigued. The Alliance of American Football had a decent opening week too, in 2019, before its ratings tanked and the league went under. But XFL commissioner Oliver Luck doesn’t think that will be the case with this league. Luck was extremely positive about the first week of play and the talent of the players on these teams.

XFL Highlights from Week 1

One of the best games from Week 1 came from the Seattle Dragons and the DC Defenders. Going into half, DC was up by just one point. Going into the fourth quarter, they were only up 25-19. But early in the fourth quarter, the Defenders pulled away with another touchdown, and Seattle couldn’t make a comeback. The DC win was led by former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones. He posted 235 passing yards and tallied two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Vipers also opened up play this weekend, but their showing wasn’t so stellar. They fell to the New York Guardians, 3-23. They play again this Saturday, facing Seattle.

Turning the page on week 1. It’s time to show the world what we’re capable of 👀 pic.twitter.com/dJowKIVz7j — Tampa Bay Vipers (@XFLVipers) February 12, 2020

Luck said there were several reasons why the opening weekend of the XFL was such a success. He nodded to both the media and some of the rules of play that differ from the NFL.

The different rules create fast-paced action, enjoyable for any football fan. It leads to more scoring and fewer dead plays when compared to the NFL. Perhaps the most ambitious rule change was the kick alignment. It minimized touchbacks, and let fans watch teams run the ball back.

The new kickoffs in the XFL are different 👀 pic.twitter.com/eeuE7dceUV — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 8, 2020

Having these rules to create a quick game pace is one way Luck believes will keep fans intrigued. While talented players and good games are one way to keep fans engaged in the league, Luck simply wants to keep seeing good football.

The games this weekend will be aired on ABC, Fox, and Fox Sports 1. New York faces DC, Dallas is up against LA, and St. Louis takes on Houston.