Eastside Faces Santa Fe in District Championship

Eastside Boys Basketball will face Santa Fe for the 4A District 5 Championship on Friday, February 14th. Without a doubt, both sides have worked hard to get to this point and will be looking to take home the title.

Playoff Success

After a bye in the quarter-finals, Eastside cruised past Bradford in a 30 point blowout victory. Jarveil Gainey was the star of the show, as he had 29 points in the contest. Santa Fe has also been dominant in the playoffs, as they defeated North Marion 57-41 in the semis, behind Cayvian Wakeley’s 19. The final will certainly be a thriller between first-seeded Eastside and second-seeded Santa Fe.

Familiar Opponent

This will be the fourth meeting between these two teams this season. Santa Fe won the first meeting 42-34 in a low scoring battle on neutral ground. Since then, Eastside swept the home-and-away series with comfortable wins. It is certainly difficult for a team to beat the same opponent three times in one season, which is what Eastside will be looking to do in order to take home the district championship.

Players to Watch

While Santa Fe’s regular-season record was not as dominant as Eastside’s, they still are a strong team. They are led by Ernest Ross, the 4-star junior who is already getting offers from basketball powerhouses such as Florida and Xavier. For Eastside, KJ Bradley and Jarveil Gainey have led a balanced attack for the Rams. Due to the talent and great coaching on both sides, it will definitely be a great game to watch.

Tip-Off

Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. today, February 14th at Dunnellon High School.