Hawthorne Hornets Gearing for a Deep Postseason Run

The Hawthorne Hornets boy’s basketball team will take on Chiefland Indians in Bronson, Florida today in the 1A District Semi-Finals matchup. Hawthorne is coming off of a 47-43 win against North Marion on Senior night last Wednesday. The Hornets have beaten the Indians twice this season.

Triumphant Season

The Hornets finished their regular season 19-3 and number one in their 1A District 7 standings at 10-0. As the Hornets sit at the number one seed, they secured a first-round bye. They lost one game last year against Crystal River, 52-43. They went on a 15 game winning streak during the season beating opponents by large margins. The two games the team lost this year were within one and five points. The Hornets have also pulled out some close games this season against P.K. Yonge Blue Wave, North Marion Colts and University Christian Christians. Hawthorne plans to build on its successful season by making a deep run in the postseason.

Postseason Run

The Hornets have a six-game postseason schedule. Coach Bowie said we are going to take it one game at a time, and our goal is to be playing in that very last game of the season. “If we play with the effort we are putting out in practice, then I feel we will have a pretty good chance of playing one of our better games,” Bowie said. The Hawthorne Hornets are gelling well this season as a team, and the guys are playing for each other.

“A state championship is always within reach. I think that will mean a lot for our community and our players they have worked real hard, so that’s the ultimate goal every year,” Bowie said.

One Last Ride

The Hawthorne Hornets have eight seniors on the team this season. Being able to win a title would be a moment they all would cherish forever. Seniors Torey Buie, Jeremiah James, and Donavan Wright gave their thoughts on this last season and postseason run together.

Torey Buie, Hawthorne

Torey Buie is a Senior for the Hawthorne Hornets when asked about the game Friday he said, “We are more locked in its win or go home, so you got six games to prove yourself, so that’s what we wanna do.” Buie is a 6’2 guard averaging 17.5 points per game. He has been the leading scorer for his team this season. In his final game as a Senior against the North Marion Colts, Buie scored a season-high 24 points in a win last Wednesday. Buie’s thoughts on winning a title were “that’s everybody goal from 9th through 12 grade; it would mean a lot we just gotta work hard.”

Donavan Wright, Hawthorne

Wright is a 6’5 senior forward, averaging 7.6 rebounds per game. “Stay positive, bring them together and talk it out,” Wright said when asked about his role as a team captain this season. When asked about his thoughts about winning a title, he said, “I think about it sometimes, but I just be locked in.” Wright had three blocks in his final regular-season game as a Senior.

Jeremiah James, Hawthorne

James is a 5’11 senior guard, averaging 6.6 points per game and 2.3 steals per game. “It’s everything to me. It’s all I ever wanted, and I know everybody on the team wanna (win) as bad as I do,” James said when asked about winning a title in his final season with the Hornets. This season, according to James, they have been becoming closer as a team and building a bond as well as spending time together on the weekends to build team chemistry.

Location

The game is scheduled to tip off today at 6 p.m. on Feb. 14 and will take place at Bronson High School.