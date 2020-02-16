Florida Baseball Sweeps Marshall in Opening Weekend Series

Florida baseball completes the sweep against Marshall in their opening weekend series on Sunday afternoon in Alfred A. McKethan Stadium. After a close two innings, Florida took control in the bottom of the fourth to secure a 15-8 victory.

Florida on the Mound

Sophomore Nick Pogue got the start on the mound for the Gators and Marshall got started early at the plate with a single from Geordon Blanton on the first pitch of the game. The Herd’s Jordan Billups put Marshall on the board with a two RBI double. Marshall ended the top of the first with a 2-0 lead over Florida.

Marshall continued its success in the top of the second. Blanton homered to left field to give his team a 5-2 lead.

Pogue only threw two innings in his start, finishing the day giving up six hits and five earned runs while striking out three. In the top of the third, righty Christian Scott took the mound for Florida and he kept Marshall scoreless through the third and fourth innings. Scott ended the day with three strikeouts, while allowing two hits and no runs.

Sophomore David Luethje took the hill for Florida in the top of the fourth and gave up two hits and no runs while fanning three hitters.

Florida Hot at the Plate

Down 2-0, Florida quickly responded at the plate. Jud Fabian got things going with a single and Austin Langworthy followed with a home run to tie the game up at 2-2.

In the bottom of the second, Florida got back to back walks from Jordan Butler and Nathan Hickey and Brady Smith then singled in a run to make it a 5-3 game with Marshall on top. In the bottom of the third, Langworthy singled and Kirby McMullen doubled down the left field line to bring in Langworthy for the run.

Cory Acton singled through the right side to advance McMullen to third. A sacrifice fly from Jacob Young brought McMullen home to tie the game 5-5.

B3 | Jacob Young ties things up at for Florida bringing in Kirby McMullen for the run. #FloridaGatorsBaseball Florida 5, Marshall 5 pic.twitter.com/dH5DWytw92 — Mady Benton (@mady_benton) February 16, 2020

In the bottom of the fourth, Smith blasted a solo home run over the left field fence to give the Gators their first lead of the game, 6-5. Later, Fabian put Florida up 7-5, scoring on a balk after three straight walks. Florida extended its lead to 9-5 with Langworthy and McMullen scoring on back to back wild pitches.

Langworthy and McMullen struck again the bottom of the fifth with back to back RBI singles put Florida up 11-6. Langworthy went three for four at the plate while recording three RBIs on the day.

After four scoreless innings Marshall responded in the top of the sixth. An RBI single from Luke Edwards cut the Gator lead 11-6 and another two run single cut the lead to 11-8.

Home Run Heroes

In the bottom of the sixth, Smith slammed the ball over the left field fence for his second home run of the game. Smith’s homer furthered the Florida lead to 14-8.

Smith ended the day with five RBIs and two home runs.

In the bottom of the seventh, Acton smashed the ball over the left field fence for a solo home run. Florida jumped out to a 15-8 lead. Acton ended the day two for four at the plate with one RBI.

Up Next

Florida travels to Jacksonville on Tuesday night to face Jacksonville University. The first pitch is set for 6 p.m.

You can listen to live coverage on 98.1 FM/850 AM WRUF.