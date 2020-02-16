Hawthorne Hornets Boys Basketball wins 9th straight District 7 Championship

The Hawthorne Hornets and Williston Red Devils faced off in the 1A District 7 Championship game on Saturday. The Hornets beat the Red Devils 65-56 in a fiercely fought battle to win their 9th straight District Championship. The Hornets won the first two previous match-ups against the Red Devils in the regular season 58-51 and 62-39.
Trailing at Halftime
In the first quarter, Dre Lawerence hit two three-pointers to put the Hornets up 11-9, but Williston Red Devils came back in the final minute of the first quarter to end the quarter up 16-14 against the Hornets. The Hornets were 4/12 from the field in the opening quarter.
Jeremiah James (@thejerryjames1) passes out to Dre Lawrence (@AgentD_4) who hits his second three-pointer of the opening quarter to put Hawthorne up 11-9 on Williston in the 1A District 7 Championship. @ESPNGainesville @ThePrepZone @HawthorneHoops pic.twitter.com/OeQys48VDF
— Mike Kennedy (@mbken84) February 15, 2020
In the second quarter, Jeremiah James took it to coast-to-coast to make a difficult layup to put the Hornets up 22-20 against the Red Devils.
Jeremiah James (@thejerryjames1) takes it coast-to-coast and hits a difficult layup to put Hawthorne up 22-20 on Williston in the second quarter of the District 7 Championship.@ESPNGainesville @HawthorneHoops @ThePrepZone pic.twitter.com/9ITswYVk71
— Mike Kennedy (@mbken84) February 15, 2020
The Hornets eventually fell behind 29-22 against the Red Devils in the second quarter, but towards the end of the quarter, the Hornets went on a 7-1 run to cut the Red Devils lead to one after Jeremiah James made a tough layup. The Hornets went into halftime down 29-30. Jeremiah James and Torey Buie both had eight points at halftime.
The Hornets ended the first half with a 7-1 run to cut the Red Devils' lead to just one point, thanks in part to Jeremiah James (@thejerryjames1) who scored Hawthorne's final six points, including two on this drive. @ESPNGainesville @ThePrepZone @HawthorneHoops pic.twitter.com/sziPh15ePw
— Mike Kennedy (@mbken84) February 15, 2020
Hawthorne pulls away in the end
After Williston ended the third quarter on a 5-0 run to start the fourth quarter up 45-41, Hawthorne Head coach Greg Bowie said, Williston, subbed out Keith McGuire in the fourth quarter for a one minute stretch, which Hawthorne jumped into a 1-2-2 full-court press. Within that, one minute stretch of McGuire being out Hawthornes Torey Buie took the lead in the fourth quarter with a spin move led into a layup to put the Hornets up 49-47 with 5:54 remaining.
Hawthorne Hornets #10 Torey Buie (@ToreyBuie) with a layup to take the lead against the Williston Red Devils 49-47 @ESPNGainesville @ThePrepZone pic.twitter.com/3gc7M4lTOU
— Syltavius Kelley (@tavius21) February 15, 2020
The Hornets went on an 8-0 run in the fourth quarter to put the Hornets up 51-47 with Torey Buie scoring their last 8 points with 5:01 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Torey Buie (@ToreyBuie) makes a difficult twisting layup on the fastbreak as part of a personal 8-0 run in the fourth quarter to put Hawthorne up 51-47 on Williston. He has 23 points in the game.@ESPNGainesville @ThePrepZone @HawthorneHoops pic.twitter.com/vtvwuvLwmr
— Mike Kennedy (@mbken84) February 15, 2020
Torey Buie (@ToreyBuie) shows off his fanciness with a nifty no-look pass to Thurman Mills (@thurmx65) to put Hawthorne up 60-52 in the fourth quarter on Williston in the District 7 Championship.@HawthorneHoops @ESPNGainesville @ThePrepZone pic.twitter.com/vobUMd6BQL
— Mike Kennedy (@mbken84) February 15, 2020
Hawthorne Hornets #10 Torey Buie (@ToreyBuie) with a Ferocious Dunk to ice the game @ESPNGainesville @ThePrepZone pic.twitter.com/ikTf3nKo3d
— Syltavius Kelley (@tavius21) February 15, 2020
District Champs
“We always wanna take care of our District, so it’s an ugly win, but at some places, district titles are hard to come, so we gone count it,” Bowie said.
Talk about success in one picture! @CoachBowie_HHS with his 9th straight district championship 😴😴. @CIngram_85 and @CoachRaymondCue with 3 straight district championships in 3 years of coaching 🥴🥴 And an AD who just has to hold up trophies and pose 😅😅 #HornetNation #Fam pic.twitter.com/6HcgAFccbw
— D Adkins (@Coachadkinsd) February 16, 2020
Looking ahead to Regional Semifinals
“Tonight we took a step back we got to get back to work Monday hopefully we got all that out of our system,” Bowie said about his team going forward.
Hawthorne improved to 21-3 with the win and will face 12 – 7 Pahokee in the 1A Regional Semifinals. Pahokee lost to Wildwood 69-63 Saturday night.
“I know we gone have to play our best game Thursday, but we definitely not gone be able to play the way we played tonight and still get a victory Thursday,” Bowie said.
The Regional Semifinals game is set for 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20 at Hawthorne.