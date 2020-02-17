Gators Softball Coach Walton Gets 900th Win

Florida head softball coach Tim Walton added yet another accolade to his resume over the weekend: his 900th career win.

How It Happened

The victory came against North Dakota State. Freshman Rylee Trlicek threw a six-inning, four-hit no-hitter before being relieved by sophomore Elizabeth Hightower. Offensively, Florida was once again on fire, recording 10 hits for the third time in seven games. Kendyl Lindaman, Charla Echols, and Jade Caraway all recorded RBIs in the Gators’ 5-0 victory against the Bison. The victory pushed the Gators to 8-2 on the season.

By the Numbers

The win made Walton the second-fastest softball coach in NCAA history to earn 900 wins. His career record is currently 905-232, with a record of 771-167 at Florida. He is the 63rd coach in NCAA history to reach the milestone and the 36th Division 1 coach to do so. Of the 22 active head coaches with 900 wins, his record stands behind only Mike Candrea of Arizona (900-176). Additionally, Walton’s .795 win percentage is the highest among active NCAA Division 1 coaches.

A tremendous accomplishment for a tremendous coach‼️@_TimWalton is the 2⃣nd FASTEST to reach 9⃣0⃣0⃣ career NCAA Softball Division I WINS 😱#GoGators x #GatorsMarathon pic.twitter.com/i2EPVnYv1k — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) February 15, 2020

The Road to 900

Walton is no stranger to the diamond. Prior to coaching softball, he played baseball at the University of Oklahoma before being drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 25th round of the 1995 MLB Draft. He returned to Oklahoma to begin coaching in 1999 and was an assistant for only four years. In 2003, he was named head coach of the Wichita State Shockers, where he went 123-64. The Shockers received an NCAA tournament berth in his third season and reached the regional round of play.

Walton arrived in Gainesville in 2006, and success immediately followed. The Gators were a 16 seed of the NCAA tournament in his first season, and from there, the sky was the limit. During his tenure, the Gators have reached the Women’s College World Series 10 times and appeared in the finals three times. They were back-to-back NCAA champions in 2014 and 2015, a feat that has only been accomplished seven times. Walton has been named SEC Coach of the Year five times.