Gator Great, David Ross, on managing the Chicago Cubs

Former Gator, David Ross, was announced as the General Manager of the Chicago Cubs this past off-season. After taking the Cubs to a historic World Series victory in 2016, Ross looks to lead the team but in a new role.

Early Career

Ross started off his collegiate career at Auburn University until 1998 when he transferred to Florida. The Gators went to the College World Series that year. After an impressive junior season, Ross opted for the draft. The Los Angeles Dodgers picked him up, and from there he traveled all over the Major Leagues. He played for the Dodgers, Pittsburgh Pirates, Cincinnati Reds, Atlanta Braves, Boston Red Sox and the Chicago Cubs.

In 2014, Ross was signed to the Chicago Cubs. During his two seasons at Wrigley Field, he stayed behind the plate. It was not until mid-season 2015 that Ross pitched a perfect ninth inning. He also caught his first no-hitter in 2016 delivered to him by Jake Arrieta. Ahead of the 2016, the former Gator announced his plans to retire, but not before making history with the Cubs. In 2016, Ross and the Cubs won the World Series after a 108 year drought.

Ross, the New Skipper

In October of 2019, the Chicago Cubs announced their new skipper, David Ross. Despite not having much coaching experience, he is ready for the challenge.

As a new manager, the 43-year old believes that his strength will be his ability to connect with the players. He only retired from the game three years ago. Some of the players currently on the lineup played with him. And any new additions will have watched him amount to champion status. In 2019, the Cubs missed the playoffs for the first time in five seasons. He not only wants to manage the team but watch the game. He will to let the game guide his decision making.

“I’m going to be a manager that wants to watch the game and see how it plays out,” – David Ross

The President of Baseball Operations for the Cubs, Theo Epstein, is excited for Ross’s impact on the team. He believes that his unique value of winning a World Series with the Cubs will aid him in management.

Upcoming: 2020 Season

The Chicago Cubs have their first Spring Training game this Saturday, Feb. 22 at home at 3:05 PM. After Spring Training has concluded and the 25-man roster is set, the Cubs will open the season on March 26 against the Brewers. But their home opener is on March 30 against Ross’s former team the Pittsburgh Pirates.