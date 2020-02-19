Home / Atlanta Braves / MLB Superstars React to Astros Cheating Scandal
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge pauses while speaking at a news conferece after a spring training baseball workout Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

MLB Superstars React to Astros Cheating Scandal

Zach Oliveri February 19, 2020 Atlanta Braves, Baseball, MLB 35 Views

With Spring Training underway, the start of the 2020 MLB season is right around the corner. Normally, excitement fills the atmosphere when pitchers and catchers report. However, this isn’t entirely the case this season. Dominating the start to Spring Training has been the reaction to the cheating scandal that rocked the sport. The past few days have served as the first opportunity for several of the game’s biggest stars to share their thoughts about the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal. Also, many express their frustrations about the lack of a response by MLB commissioner Rob Manfred.

Cheating

One of the teams greatly impacted by the cheating scandal was the New York Yankees. The Astros eliminated the Yankees in seven games in the 2017 American League Championship Series. The season also saw Yankees slugger Aaron Judge finish second to Astros shortstop Jose Altuve in AL MVP voting. Judge congratulated Altuve on the award, feeling at the time he deserved the honor. However, Judge deleted the Twitter post immediately after the news broke.

He believes the team doesn’t deserve the championship.

Judge also is skeptical the Astros only cheated in 2017.

Another slugger to voice his disapproval of the Astros is Los Angeles Angeles superstar Mike Trout. Trout said seeing the Astros cheat to achieve postseason success is a “tough thing to swallow.”

Like Judge, Trout said he too lost respect for the Astros players.

No Sympathy

The most frustrating aspect of the fallout of the scandal across the baseball community has been the lack of remorse. The Astros’ public apology when the team reported for Spring Training was widely criticized. Judge echoes this sentiment of frustration.

There aren’t many outside of Houston coming to support the Astros organization. One player serving as a pseudo outside peacekeeper is JD Martinez. The Red Sox slugger said the outpouring of criticism for the Astros is “too much.” The Red Sox are also the subjects of an investigation regarding potential sign stealing.

Challenging Commissioner

Atlanta Braves right fielder Nick Markakis didn’t mince words about the scandal. Much of the criticism has shifted to the commissioner’s office. The lack of punishment for the players involved in the scandal has been met with lackluster reception. Markakis said the commissioner should be, “embarrassed of himself.”

“They’re going to be able to go out there and compete with no ramifications, which is wrong and I think the commissioner handled it the wrong way.” -Nick Markakis

He implies if the commissioner won’t do something, the players will.

About Zach Oliveri

Check Also

LIVE THREAD: National Signing Day

Here’s an updated thread of all the recruits who picked the Gator hat today! RB …

AFC Divisional Round Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers

During last weekend’s NFL Wild Card round, the Steelers made a statement by handing the Dolphins a …

Houston Looking For an Upset in Foxborough

The saying has always been “it’s hard to beat a good team twice,” and in …

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Tonight

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be facing each other once …

Possible Additions to McElwain’s Recruiting Class Visiting this Weekend

With National Signing Day less than three weeks away, the Gators are hosting several talented …

Florida Gymnastics Prepares for Season Opener

GAINESVILLE, FL – The Florida Gator gymnastics team will kick off their season this Sunday …

Surprised Gators Promote Randy Shannon To Defensive Coordinator? You Shouldn’t Be

Florida’s head coach, Jim McElwain, announced Friday morning that Randy Shannon would be making the …

Quarterbacks in Spotlight for NFL Wild Card Weekend

The NFL Wild Card kicks off Saturday and the quarterback situations could not be any more different. On …

College Football Playoff Shakes Up Schedule

The College Football Playoff was a success in its first year. Yet, that doesn’t stop …

Michael Jordan Speaks out about Shootings, Police Officers

NBA great Michael Jordan opened up about his thoughts about shootings of African-Americans and the …

Treon Harris to Transfer

With the college football season approaching, the Florida Gators have announced that former starting QB …

USA Basketball Wins Second Exhibition Game

Just a few short days after their big win over Argentina, team USA won its …

Charlotte Is No Longer The Home Of The 2017 NBA All-Star Game

The House Bill 2 came between Charlotte, North Carolina and the 2017 All-Star Game. The …

Tampa Bay Rays Continue Series Against Oakland

The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing their three-game winning streak. The Rays defeated the Oakland …

MLB Preview Tonight

It’s summer time—the best time to go to a baseball game and experience the atmosphere. …

Braves Begin Series With Rockies

The Atlanta Braves (33-62) open up a four-game road series with the Rockies (43-51) tonight …

Marlins To Close Out Series With The Phillies

The Miami Marlins are in the middle of a crucial ten game span against NL East …

Rays Crush Rockies 11-3, Face A’s Next

In the midst of a terrible season that has seen the Tampa Bay Rays (37-57) …

American League Second Half Outlook

The second half of the baseball season is in full swing which translates to? Pennant races. Teams …

National League Evening Preview

Tonight is a busy night for the National League in the MLB. Starting with the …

Big 12 Looks To Expand

Following a Tuesday meeting between Big 12 presidents, Oklahoma president David Boren announced that the …

LSU Looks To Capitalize On Its Opportunity

The Louisiana State University Tigers will enter the 2016 college football season with high expectations, …

Muschamp Helps Close Out SEC Media Days 2016

It wasn’t Will Muschamps first SEC Media Days experience, but 2016 marked the first time …

Phil Mickelson Leads British Open After First Day

The 145th annual 2016 British Open is underway at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The …

Missouri’s Football Crisis: Rebuilding A Program

On the final day of SEC Media Days, Barry Odom took the stand as Missouri’s head …

Second Half Of MLB Season Begins

The All-Star Break is a good time for teams to rest up and reform themselves …

British Open Underway

The 145th Open Championship is already underway at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Welcome …

Alabama hosts Texas A&M in SEC matchup

The Alabama Crimson Tide welcome in the Texas A&M Aggies for a Wednesday night SEC …

© 2020 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties