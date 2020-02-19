MLB Superstars React to Astros Cheating Scandal

With Spring Training underway, the start of the 2020 MLB season is right around the corner. Normally, excitement fills the atmosphere when pitchers and catchers report. However, this isn’t entirely the case this season. Dominating the start to Spring Training has been the reaction to the cheating scandal that rocked the sport. The past few days have served as the first opportunity for several of the game’s biggest stars to share their thoughts about the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal. Also, many express their frustrations about the lack of a response by MLB commissioner Rob Manfred.

Cheating

One of the teams greatly impacted by the cheating scandal was the New York Yankees. The Astros eliminated the Yankees in seven games in the 2017 American League Championship Series. The season also saw Yankees slugger Aaron Judge finish second to Astros shortstop Jose Altuve in AL MVP voting. Judge congratulated Altuve on the award, feeling at the time he deserved the honor. However, Judge deleted the Twitter post immediately after the news broke.

He believes the team doesn’t deserve the championship.

Judge also is skeptical the Astros only cheated in 2017.

Another slugger to voice his disapproval of the Astros is Los Angeles Angeles superstar Mike Trout. Trout said seeing the Astros cheat to achieve postseason success is a “tough thing to swallow.”

Like Judge, Trout said he too lost respect for the Astros players.

No Sympathy

The most frustrating aspect of the fallout of the scandal across the baseball community has been the lack of remorse. The Astros’ public apology when the team reported for Spring Training was widely criticized. Judge echoes this sentiment of frustration.

There aren’t many outside of Houston coming to support the Astros organization. One player serving as a pseudo outside peacekeeper is JD Martinez. The Red Sox slugger said the outpouring of criticism for the Astros is “too much.” The Red Sox are also the subjects of an investigation regarding potential sign stealing.

Challenging Commissioner

Yu Darvish doesn't think the Astros should be able to keep their World Series title and thinks they should all stop talking. Keep in mind, Yuli Gurriel's racist mocking of Darvish was while Houston was stealing signs from the Dodgers in the World Series. pic.twitter.com/F9Jdd9UAR5 — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) February 16, 2020

Atlanta Braves right fielder Nick Markakis didn’t mince words about the scandal. Much of the criticism has shifted to the commissioner’s office. The lack of punishment for the players involved in the scandal has been met with lackluster reception. Markakis said the commissioner should be, “embarrassed of himself.”

“They’re going to be able to go out there and compete with no ramifications, which is wrong and I think the commissioner handled it the wrong way.” -Nick Markakis

He implies if the commissioner won’t do something, the players will.