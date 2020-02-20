Eastside Boys Basketball Regional Championship Preview

After a strong regular season and a dominant showing in district competition, the Eastside boys basketball team begins play in regional action.

District Championship

The Rams coasted through the district championship, where they faced Bradford and Santa Fe. In these games, they won by a combined margin of 45 points. Without a doubt, they are a strong team that will be worth watching in the regionals.

District Seeding

The Rams have been seeded third in Region 2 of the tournament, which mirrors their success this season. The two teams seeded above them are Lake Highland Prep and the Villages Charter, respectively. Furthermore, Lake Highland Prep went 21-6 this season and has a strong basketball program that has produced players like Joel Berry II, a North Carolina standout. Similarly, the Villages Charter school went 20-6 this season and is also known for famous basketball alumni, one of which is Gainesville’s own Tre Mann. Their opponents in Region 2 will definitely be tough competition for the Rams.

First Opponent

To kick off their regional action, Eastside will be facing the sixth-seeded Eustis Panthers. They are led by senior guard Bradley Douglas, who averages an eye-popping 22.1 points a game. In addition, he shows off a well-rounded game with 6.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest. The Panthers are definitely better than their 15-11 record suggests. It will take a strong effort from the Rams to advance.

Tip-Off

Tip-off for Eastside’s first playoff game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at Eastside High School.