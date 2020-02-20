Local High School Basketball in Regional Playoffs

As the high school basketball regional playoffs continue, local schools like Hawthorne, P.K. Yonge and Eastside are still in the mix.

Hawthorne in Semi-Finals

The Hawthorne High Hornets are set to host Pahokee High Blue Devils tonight in the Class 1A Regional semi-final matchup. When comparing the two schools and their records this season, the odds seem to be in Hawthorne’s favor. The Hornets have a 21-3 record on the season while the Blue Devils sit at 12-7. Hawthorne head coach Greg Bowie is not counting Pahokee out though. Bowie recognizes the athletic ability of their opponent and knows his team will have to earn this win.

He also explained how the leadership of players like Key’shaun Williams and Jeremiah Jones are vital to the success of their team this season. Whether it is the actions of a more soft-spoken Williams or the words of a louder Jones, both are not afraid to fight for the win.

P.K. Yonge Hosts Providence

The P.K. Yonge Blue Wave will host the Providence School Stallions tonight for the Class 3A Regional quarterfinals. P.K. Yonge heads into this game with a 15-12 record as they go up against an 18-9 Providence School. Head coach Boderick Johnson is not phased by what his team’s record shows. Johnson said that many of the team’s games were determined by one to two scores and his team is ready to prove their strength.

Bowie knows that Providence will be a tough opponent and a sound, fundamentally based team that will do what they need to do in order to win the game. However, Bowie’s guys know that at this point in the season, it’s win or go home and they are focused on advancing in the tournament.

Eastside on a Roll

The Eastside Rams will host the Eustis Panthers at home tonight in the Class 4A Regional quarterfinals. The Rams have had an impressive season with a record of 20-7 and have been playing their highest-level of basketball as of late. Head coach “Pop” Williams explains the recent success as a reflection of the growth of the younger guys on the team. Williams said that the guys have finally bought into what they have been trying to achieve all season and that has made the team better as a whole.

Williams also gave credit to sophomore Tre’lyn Moore for stepping up and contributing to team wins. According to Williams, Moore is averaging around nine to 10 points per game, which takes the pressure off of the older, veteran players.