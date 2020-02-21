Aggies, Bulldogs Meet in Must-Win Game for NCAA Tournament Bid

The Mississippi State Bulldogs (17-9) travel to College Station to take on the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday. Tip-off is at 3:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.

Both on a two-game win streak, the Bulldogs and Aggies are looking to go on a late run to get into the NCAA Tournament.

In the latest Bracketology, Mississippi State is on the outside looking in as a member of the First Four Out. While the Aggies, as it stands, are not in the picture for an NCAA Tournament bid. That can change if they win out in the regular season with a three-game streak against No.10 Kentucky, LSU and No. 13 Auburn still to play. However, Texas A&M’s best bet to get in is to win the SEC Tournament.

Texas A&M is ranked No.125 in the NET Rankings and the Bulldogs are No.50.

Last Time Out

Mississippi State and Texas A&M both won in close fashion in their mid week game. The Bulldogs won 78-77 against Arkansas.

Mississippi State men's basketball with a huge win at Arkansas. 78-77 MSU the final. Bulldogs now 16-9 overall, 7-5 in the SEC Abdul Ado might have just saved State's NCAA Tourney chances — Joel Coleman (@JoelTColeman) February 15, 2020

The Aggies came from behind and beat Alabama 74-68.

Basketball final: Texas A&M 74, Alabama 68. Bad loss for Alabama. Blew a six-point lead with four minutes remaining. — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 20, 2020

Decisive Factor?

Mississippi State

In its last four wins, the Bulldogs were able to get to the free-throw line 113 times. While the opposing team in those four games shot 81 free throws. Mississippi State dropped to 82 free throws in its last four losses with the opposing team total rising to 95.

Texas A&M

On the other side, the Aggies have shot 122 free throws in its last four wins. While the opposing team shot only 56 free throws in the same span. In its last four losses, however, Texas A&M shot 69 free throws with their opponents shooting 68.

Season in Review… So Far

Bulldogs

8-5 in SEC play

Lost to the three ranked teams it played this season (No.17 Villanova, No.8 Auburn and No.15 Kentucky)

Sophomore sensation Reggie Perry is fifth (17.4) in the SEC in PPG and first (9.8) in the SEC in RPG

SEC scoring leaders (conference games only) re-ordered by points per field-goal attempt: Immanuel Quickley 1.6

Reggie Perry 1.6

Breein Tyree 1.4

Mason Jones 1.4

Saben Lee 1.4

Anthony Edwards 1.2 IQ the most efficient perimeter scorer in the league. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) February 20, 2020

Two Quadrant 1 and four Quadrant 2 wins

Aggies

7-6 in SEC Play

Only scored over 80 points once this season (LSU)

Lost to the only ranked team it has played (No.8 Gonzaga)

Last in the SEC in APG at 10.5

Two Quadrant 1 and two Quadrant 2 wins

The Final Stretch

Following Saturday’s game, Mississippi State finishes its regular season with three of the four games left against bottom-six SEC teams. The games are Alabama on Feb. 25, at Missouri on Feb. 29 and the final game of the season against Ole Miss on March 7.

There will be plenty of chances to impress for Texas A&M as its schedule still holds No.10 Kentucky on Feb. 25, at LSU on Feb. 29 and at No.13 Auburn on March 4.