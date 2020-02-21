Home / Football / Former Gators tight end Jordan Reed released from Redskins
Washington Redskins tight end Jordan Reed (86), warms up before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, in Landover, Md. on Oct. 21, 2018. The Redskins released Reed, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Claire Nemethy February 21, 2020 Football, Former Gators, NFL 30 Views

The Washington Redskins released former Florida Gators tight end, Jordan Reed, on Thursday after he cleared a six-month-long concussion protocol.

The injury-prone veteran looks to continue his NFL career with a new team in 2020.

Tight end recognized by Redskins amid release

The Redskins praised Reed for his on-field performance as one of the best players in history to play for the franchise. The tight end played for seven years with the Redskins.

Reed’s seventh recorded concussion

Reed’s seventh documented concussion came in the third preseason game of the 2019 season. The helmet-to-helmet collision with Atlanta Falcons safety Keanu Neal knocked Reed’s helmet off.

Reed’s NFL production hindered by a history of injuries

The 6-foot-2 tight end recorded a breakout season in 2015 with 87 receptions for 952 yards, 10.9 yards per catch and 11 touchdowns, according to ESPN. He caught 76% of passes that targeted him that season.

Aside from the 2015 season, injuries have plagued Reed’s production. He has missed at least one game due to injury in each of his seven NFL seasons.

Before 2015, Reed had suffered four concussions in the past five seasons, including his time with the Gators, according to Ethan Cadeaux. In 2014, the tight end pulled his hamstring in September and re-injured it in November.

He injured his ankle against the Eagles in October 2015 and then recorded his fifth concussion upon return to the game. In 2016, he had another concussion and separated his shoulder.

Reed had chest and hamstring injuries in 2017, causing him to miss a total of 10 games that season. In 2018, he strained his toe and missed three games.

Reed also had a scary hit against the Cowboys in 2018 that did not draw a flag or result in a concussion.

He missed the entire 2019 season because of the concussion in the preseason.

Some speculate if the Patriots should pick up Reed

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots are known for their signings of players that have under-produced elsewhere. The Patriots also struggled at the tight end position in 2019.

USA Today Patriots Wire reporter Henry McKenna thinks the Patriots should give Reed a look as he doesn’t see it hurting them, while Zach Cox from NESN sees the move as too much of a risk for the needs the Patriots must fill this off-season.

Twitter was pretty active in entertaining the notion.

NBC Sports contributed to this report.

