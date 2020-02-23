Florida Baseball Clinches Series Against No.1 Miami

The number two Florida Gator baseball team outlasts the number one ranked Miami Hurricanes, 7-4, on Saturday night in Coral Gables. Florida clinched the series in their extra-inning thriller.

Right-hander Jack Leftwich took the mound for the Gators in Game 2 against the Hurricanes.

Leftwich (6.0 IP, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 H, 5 BB, 6 K) pitched six innings holding the Hurricanes to one run on six hits.

Miami Takes an Early Lead

After a scoreless first inning, the Hurricanes jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning. A home run from infielder Alex Toral gave Miami the lead.

In the top of the fourth, Florida evened the score 1-1. Cory Acton opened up the inning with a double to right field, directly followed by a single from Jacob Young.

A sacrifice fly from Jordan Butler advanced Acton home for the Gators first run of the night.

In the bottom of the seventh, Miami furthered their lead, 2-1, with an RBI single from Raymond Gil.

Florida entered into its final at bat in the top of the ninth down one.

Kris Armstrong started off the ninth inning with a single to left field. With two out, sophomore Jud Fabian tied the game, 2-2, with an RBI double.

Florida Offense in Extra Innings

The tenth inning proved to showcase the Florida offensive talent.

Kirby McMullen started the inning with a home run to give the Gators their first lead of the night, 3-2.

https://twitter.com/GatorsBB/status/1231421448389976064

After walks to Corey Acton and pinch hitter Nathan Hickey, Armstrong furthered the Florida lead, 4-2, with an RBI single. Josh Rivera followed up with an RBI single of his own, putting Florida out front 5-2.

Then pitcher Ben Specht got a chance to hit and he delivered another Florida run with an RBI single to the right side. Rivera scored the final run of the night for Florida after a throwing error.

Miami tacked on two runs in the bottom of the tenth bringing the final score to 7-4.

Up Next

Florida returns to the field Sunday afternoon for Game 3 of their series against Miami. You can listen to live coverage of Sunday’s match up on 103.7.