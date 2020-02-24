Eastside Boys Basketball Picks Up Home Playoff Win Over Eustis

The 2020 Boys Basketball State Tournament is back, and Eastside is looking for their second championship win. In what seemed to be a close game between Eastside and Eustis, ended with a massive victory for Eastside. Eastside won their regional quarterfinal game against Eustis, 62 – 51.

Game Recap

The first quarter was filled with excitement as Eastside and Eustis were battling back and forth. For Eastside, Azeil Gainey had the hot hand early as he nailed two shots from behind the arc. Eustis fought back as Vamari Simpkins responded with a layup and a long three-pointer.

The second quarter changed the pace as both teams only scored single-digits in the frame. Eustis’s Bradley Douglas showed off his athleticism as he was able to drive into the paint for two consecutive field goals.

A. Gainey hustles in the paint for a layup to score the final points of the first half. 21 – 20 Eastside. @ESPNGainesville pic.twitter.com/rVSpbFl2Sd — Ethan Everett (@sessomsee) February 21, 2020

After the first half, the game turned into a free throw shoot-off. Both Eastside and Eustis were fouling each other back and forth, causing some of their players to sit out due to foul trouble. As free throws were crucial for winning the game, Eustis’s Bradley Douglas stepped up to keep his team in the game. Bradley was able to sink both of his free-throws and went for three more field goals to end the third quarter with eight points.

In the final quarter, it was up to Eastside to make the most out of their free throws. Jarveil Gainey was the man for Eastside as he attempted thirteen free throws in just the fourth quarter. Out of those thirteen free throws, Gainey was able to make ten of them. Behind Gainey, Eastside was able to pull away for the victory.

Stats

Eastside:

Azeil Gainey – PTS: 11 FT: 0/1

Jarveil Gainey – PTS: 25 FT: 15/20

KJ Bradley – PTS: 18 FT: 4/6

Eustis

Bradley Douglas – PTS: 16 FT: 2/3

Vamari Simpkins – PTS: 13 FT: 2/2

Next Up

Eastside looks to continue to dominate their way through the postseason. Next up for the team is a neutral playoff game vs. The Villages Charter on Tuesday, February 25 at 7 p.m.