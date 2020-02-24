Men’s Swim and Dive Wins SEC Title, Women Place Second

For the eighth year in a row, the SEC Men’s Swimming and Diving Champions helm from Gainesville, Florida. It’s also the 41st title for the Gators, the most in the conference.

🏆🏆🏆🏆 Eight-Peat 🏆🏆🏆🏆 The Florida Gators are your 2020 Men’s Swimming and Diving SEC CHAMPIONS! #GoGators 🐊 | #SECSD20 pic.twitter.com/Oi5TBRCo2F — Gators Swimming & Diving (@GatorsSwimDv) February 23, 2020

The tournament took place at the James E. Martin Aquatic Center in Auburn, Alabama. Over five days of competition, Florida finished with with 1,194 points. Texas A&M finished in second place with 975.5 points, while Georgia finished in third place with 953.5 points.

Overall, the Gators won 15 medals ― including five gold medals ― and five event titles.

The weekend was huge for individual Gators as well. Sophomore Robert Finke set an American record for the fastest mile swim ever on Saturday night. His time of 14:12:08 was six seconds faster than the previous record.

After his impressive feat, Finke was interviewed by former Gator Elizabeth Beisel, who competed for the U.S. Olympic teams and won nine medals.

𝐇𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐘 🇺🇸 Robert Finke’s record-breaking 1,650 free swim of 14:12.08 shatters the previous American record by six seconds and the previous NCAA record by 10 seconds 👀🎥⤵️#GoGators 🐊 | #SECSD20 pic.twitter.com/n77A1vOK4C — Gators Swimming & Diving (@GatorsSwimDv) February 23, 2020

Sophomore Kieran Smith also set an American record in the 500 Free with a time of 4:06:32. He earned three medals and was subsequently named the Swimmer of the Meet.

Women’s Team Places 2nd

The women’s team also put on a good showing, though they ultimately finished in second place. Tennessee finished 28.5 points ahead of Florida.

Our women’s squad fought until the end this week, finishing just 28.5 points shy of first-place 👏👏👏 During the week, the Gators reeled in seven medals and posted seven top-10 program swims! 📸 via @gatorscourtney » https://t.co/cDSkVJQCyB#GoGators 🐊 pic.twitter.com/VTcu73dhiE — Gators Swimming & Diving (@GatorsSwimDv) February 23, 2020

It’s the second consecutive year where the team was the runner-up. In 2019, they also finished in second-place, though they were behind Texas A&M instead of Tennessee.

As a team, the Gators secured seven medals. Junior Emma Whitner even earned her first career conference podium stop. Whitner finished in second place with a career-high 285.45 points.

What’s Next for the Gators

Next up, the women’s team will compete in the NCAA Diving Zones on Mar. 9-11 and the NCAA Championships on Mar. 18-21 in Athens, Georgia.

As for the men’s team, they’ll compete in the NCAA Diving Zones, too. They’ll have a bit more time off until their NCAA Championships, which will be on Mar. 25-28 in Indianapolis, Indiana.