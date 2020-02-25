Joe Maddon returns to his roots

From the Los Angeles Angels to the Rays, to the Chicago Cubs and now back to the Angels, Joe Maddon is not done with his career yet. During the offseason, he signed a three-year contract with the L.A. Angels as the team’s new manager.

Maddon’s first professional experience was with the Angels in 1994 as their assistant coach until 2005. He then went he went to the Tampa Bay Rays in 2006 until 2014 and the Chicago Cubs 2015 till 2019.

With a World Series title underneath his belt, Joe Maddon makes his return at the right time.

Chicago Cubs

Maddon’s run with the Cubs included many years of success. He was with them for five seasons and lead them to four playoff appearances. The change didn’t come from failure or dislike, but the simple fact that the Cubs organization wanted to change up things he did not approve with. This wasn’t a sudden reaction, but a decision made over time.

“The front office wanted to control more of what was occurring in just about everything,” Maddon said. Things used to be coached his way and his methods, and then things started to switch up.

Theo Epstein, Chicago Cubs president of baseball operations, could have come across upset at Maddon’s decision but will always love him. Maddon believed things will work themselves out, they’re amazing players, while Epstein wanted the “less is more” mentality and to be more hands-on to change some habits with his players.

Joe Maddon mic’d up with his new ball club 🔥pic.twitter.com/23Ok3a1lAM — ShitBallPlayersSay (@baseballshit) February 24, 2020

Angels are looking up from here

The Angels have not touched the playoffs since 2014 and haven’t been to the World Series since 2002 when Maddon was an assistant coach for the club. The Angels’ chances in 2020 are high with notable names such as Mike Trout, two-way star Shohei Ohtani, and Anthony Rendon.

Ohtani can do it all, pitch, hit and throw. He is back from Tommy John Surgery by his left knee and is ready to return under Maddon. Trout was awarded Most Valuable Player of the All-Star Game twice, season MVP of the American League twice, and the 2012 AL Rookie of the Year. Rendon just came off winning a World Series championship with the Nationals against his former team, the Astros. Maddon has so much talent to work with this coming up season.

Joe Maddon wins something everywhere he goes. No doubt, the Angels are a team to watch this season.