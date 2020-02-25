St. Francis Beat Minutemen, Notch First Win of the Season

The St Francis Catholic Academy baseball team defeated the Countryside Christian Minutemen, 4-3. The win was the first of the year for the Wolves, who improve to 1-2. The Minutemen fall to 2-1 with the loss.

Pitchers’ Duel

Both teams’ pitchers put up great numbers, but were also both inconsistent. Trevor Spencer, the starter for St Francis, pitched three innings and struck out five, only giving up one run. He had a few wild pitches however; a common theme in the game. Zak Cetin came in as relief and finished the final four innings for the Wolves, striking out five batters and giving up two runs. Cetin was the MVP of this game, but more on that later.

As for Countryside, starting pitcher James Dale went six innings and only gave up two earned runs. He struck out 10 batters, but was wild throughout the game. The Wolves gained multiple extra bases due to his inconsistency on the mound.

Another wild pitch brings St Francis to a 2-1 lead in the B4@ESPNGainesville @ThePrepZone @HullHullm19 pic.twitter.com/GOeIM5aJxU — Sam Petosa (@sampetosa5) February 24, 2020

He partially made up for it as a hitter however, as he had an RBI double to tie the game at two, and he also scored two runs.

Player of the game

Zak Cetin- P, St. Francis

As previously mentioned, Cetin finished the game for the Wolves on the mound. However, he also won them the game in the batters’ box. The score was tied at three with two outs in the final inning. St. Francis had a man on third as Cetin stepped to the plate. He had done all he could on the mound, and now he had to step up at the plate. He did just that. Cetin connected with the ball and hit a blooper into shallow left field. It dropped and the runner on third crossed home plate for the win. Cetin got the save on the mound and the win at the plate.

BALLGAME. Zack Cetin with the walk-off RBI Single to give St. Francis their first win of the season@ESPNGainesville @HullHullm19 @ThePrepZone pic.twitter.com/vN8eabltfB — Sam Petosa (@sampetosa5) February 24, 2020

What’s next?

The Wolves will look to continue this momentum on Tuesday night at 6:30, when they will travel to Bronson to take on the 2-1 Eagles.