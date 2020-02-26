High School Boy’s Basketball: Hawthorne, Eastside and Columbia advance

Hawthorne secured its spot in the state tournament in Lakeland, Columbia and Eastside also advanced in their regional tournaments.

Hawthorne defeats Wildwood

In order to make the trip to Lakeland, Hawthorne had its hands full with a game against Wildwood. Hawthorne escaped regionals after delivering a 69-59 win over Wildwood on Tuesday night. The win sets them up for a game against Paxton on March 4.

Paxton is 22-5, while Hawthorne is 23-3. Hawthorne’s head coach, Greg Bowie, will need his team playing at the level they have been at, and that starts with fundamentally sound defense.

Eastside advances in class 4A

Eastside Rams moved on in the regional finals after a game against the Villages on Tuesday. In the 77-68 win, the rams have momentum and confidence on they prepare for their next game.

Lake Highland Prep awaits the Rams for matchup on Friday. The winner of the game will move onto the final four.

No matter how the Rams got here, head coach Herman Williams knows what his team needs to do.

Every team they play from now on is there for a reason and in order to compete, teams need to start fast and as a team and limit the mistakes. So far, Williams has his team doing just that.

Columbia survives Lincoln

In the most thrilling game of the 6A tournament, up to this point, Columbia narrowly escaped with a win. Columbia won 57-56 in order to advance to the regional finals.

TIGERS defend their house!! They defeated the Lincoln Trojans in a thrilling game! #WhosNext #ColumbiaCountySchools @TigerTownCHS pic.twitter.com/naQ4ZySQda — Columbia County Schools (@columbiak12) February 26, 2020

Any time a team pulls out a win like this, their confidence raises. Having a team that can provide a spark late in a game is a much needed trait for these regional tournaments.

Steve Faulkner, Columbia’s head coach, will need his team continue playing at a high level and the ability to close out a tight game.

They play Mainland on Friday. The winner of this game will play the winner of East Lake and Ft. Myers.