No. 8 Florida lacrosse dominates Kennesaw State

After dropping hard to Loyola, the Florida Gator Lacrosse team rebounded in a big way. The Gators went on the road to Kennesaw State and recorded a huge 21-6 victory against the Owls.

Florida is now 1-0 against the Owls all-time and when scoring at least 14 goals, they are 131-2.

~first collegiate goal for @MortonLexie is a D I M E~ Florida – 7 | Kennesaw State – 1#FLax #GoGators pic.twitter.com/tES71lGnoz — Gators Lacrosse (@GatorsLAX) February 26, 2020

Eleven Florida players made goals in the midweek matchup which included multiple Gator’s first career goals.

Florida took 35 shots during the game, 25 of which were on goal, to Kennesaw’s 23. Sarah Reznick and Madisyn Kittell combined for eight saves for the Gators.

The Gators also won in the draw control game, with 19 to Kennesaw’s 10. The only statistical category that Florida did not lead in was caused turnovers. Kennesaw caused eight turnovers to the Gator’s five.

Notables

Six Gators recorded multiple goals on the day, led by Grace Haus with four. Shannon Kavanagh and Brianna Harris each recorded three goals. Three Gators in Kaala Puglisi, Emerson Cabrera and Hannah Mardiney also recorded two goals apiece.

Multiple players also recorded their first goal in a Gator uniform. Jill Quigley, Lexie Morton, Lexi Ashby and Shelton Sawers each recorded a goal. Puglisi’s first goal was also her first in a Gator uniform. Kittell also recorded her first goal of the 2020 season.

https://twitter.com/GatorsLAX/status/1232720257556582401

The team took advantage of their free position plays. Florida had eight free-position shots, six of which led to goals.

Defensively, Florida limited Kennesaw State’s leading scorers, Siena and Marissa Gore, to just 3-of-11 shooting. UF caused five turnovers on the afternoon, led by two from Cara Trombetta.

How it Happened

The Gators got on the board fast, with their first goal just 42 seconds into the game. This would start the chain of five unanswered goals by Florida before Kennesaw scored 12 minutes in.

However, the Gators answered with another scoring run, this one 3-0. The Owls recorded their second goal five minutes later, but it was followed by another 5-0 scoring run by the Gators.

Kennesaw scored right before halftime, but Florida still went into the locker room with a 13-3 lead.

The Gators picked right back up where they left off, with two back-to-back goals from Harris and a goal from Mardiney to open the second. Kennesaw put up back-to-back goals within two minutes, but the Gators continued to dominate.

Florida closed out the game on a 5-1 run, to complete their victory 21-6.

What’s Next

The Florida lacrosse team will come back to Gainesville to take on No. 3 Stony Brook. This will be the Gators’s fourth-ranked matchup and second top-five matchup. Opening draw is set for 12 p.m. this Saturday at Donald R. Dizney Stadium.