Williston Boys Baseball Takes on Wildwood

The Williston Red Devils baseball team will play against the Wildwood Wildcats at Williston on Wednesday night. The Red Devils currently hold an overall record of 1-1 while the Wildcats hold a 1-2 record. With the season just starting, there isn’t a clear guess on who the winner will be.

Players

Williston Red Devils- Dalton Vonderstrasse and Logan Head

Vonderstrasse is a senior and is back from a team last season that advanced to the state tournament. He still remains as an essential piece to the Red Devils this season. So far, he has a batting average of .250 and is one of three players to have at least one RBI on the team. Head is only a sophomore on the team, but he can become one of the leaders for the Red Devils. His batting average is at .500 with one hit and one run. He’s also the player with the most stolen bases totaling to three and has no errors on the field so far during the season.

Wildwood Wildcats- James Cochran and Trevon Welcome

Cochran is showing off his potential at Wildwood. He is a senior with a batting average of .429 with three hits and two RBI for the Wildcats. If Cochran stays focused he can become a potential threat to the teams that play against Wildwood. Welcome is also a senior and has a batting average of .500. He is currently the only player on the team that has not been struck out. Welcome has four RBIs and three hits and is a player that can help the Wildcats succeed during this season.

Williston’s Season

The Red Devils have played a total of two games. The first game of their season was against the Legacy Charter Eagles and resulted in a loss 9-5. The second game of the season was against the Wildwood Wildcats and the Red Devils took the victory 12-1. Williston is competing in their district with Chiefland High School, Dixie County High School, Bell High School, Newberry High School and Trenton High School. Their next district game will be Friday against Chiefland. Junior Michael Rey from the Red Devils varsity baseball team got added to the Gatorball Baseball Academy 2020 Summer team.

We are excited to add uncommitted 2021 Michael Rey from Williston High to our 17u team this summer. #2020summerteam pic.twitter.com/dUFGtN4eA9 — Gatorball Baseball (@_Gatorball_) February 25, 2020

Game Time

The game against Wildwood is going to be at Williston High School and will start promptly at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.