J.K. Dobbins Prepares for the 2020 NFL Draft

After playing three seasons for the Ohio State University, J.K Dobbins announced that he would forego his senior year to enter the NFL draft. Dobbins is projected to be drafted between the late 1st round to the early 2nd round.

Moreover, Dobbins is in a position to become a first-round draft pick. Teams like the Miami Dolphins are looking to add someone like Dobbins to their roster.

As of late, some quarterbacks have been leading their team in rushing yards, making it hard for running backs to become high draft prospects.

Career at Ohio State University

The 5’9, 209lbs running back was a four-star recruit when he committed to Ohio State after breaking his right leg during his high school senior year at La Grange high school in Texas.

Furthermore, as a top running back in the Big Ten Conference, Dobbins started as a freshman. He finished the year with 1,403 rushing yards in his first season.

In addition, Dobbins completed his second season with 1,053 rushing yards. He became the first running back for the Buckeyes to have over 1,000 rushing yards as a freshman and a sophomore.

Also, Dobbins was one 1000 plus yards season shy of tying Archer Griffin for having three seasons rushing for over 1000 yards. Dobbins ended his career at OSU with a total of 5,104 yards (4,459 rushing, 645 receiving.) He had 43 touchdowns.

Only two days after OSU lost against Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl, Dobbins tweeted that he is preparing to enter the 2020 NF draft.

I will forever be a buckeye! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5TFhsPto9l — Jk dobbins (@Jkdobbins22) December 30, 2019

During his second season at Ohio State, Dobbins came in sixth place in the Heisman race and won the Big Ten running back of the year award.

Dobbins was also the Most Valuable Player of the Big Ten Championship Game in 2017 when the Buckeyes defeated Wisconsin, 27-21.

The NFL draft begins Thursday, April 23, and ends Saturday, April 25.