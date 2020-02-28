Gator Women’s Basketball Falls to No. 1 South Carolina

In an SEC match up the Florida women’s basketball team falls to the top ranked team in the country, the South Carolina Gamecocks, 100-67 in the final home game of the regular season for the Gators.

Gators Women’s Basketball (15-13, 6-9 SEC)

The Gators got off to a good start against South Carolina, but this Florida team could not find their rhythm to try and stay afloat with the Gamecocks. Kiki Smith got the Gators off to a good start but before long the Gamecocks asserted their dominance.

Florida had three players in double figure scoring, led by red shirt senior Zada Williams who in her last home game scores 16 points.

Career 54% shooter and counting 📊📈 pic.twitter.com/9532LPQYvB — Gators Women’s Basketball (@GatorsWBK) February 28, 2020

Freshman Lavender Briggs had 15 points and Faith Dut scored a career high of 10 points in the game.

The Gators led for two minutes in the first quarter but by halftime Florida trailed by 24 at 54-30. In the second half, the Gamecocks continued to pull away and eventually hit the century mark in scoring.

Florida has a road game remaining to end the regular season and then begins to prepare for the SEC Tournament that starts March 4 in Greenville, South Carolina.

Gator coach Cam Newbauer was impressed by the Gamecocks. :

“That’s the number one team in the country. I think that Dawn (Staley) has a better team than the one that won the national championship” he said.

No.1 South Carolina (27-1, 15-0)

South Carolina came into this game as the number one team in the country. In this game, Carolina had five players score in double digits. Leading the team in scoring for the night was senior Mikiah Herbert Harrigan with 18 points while Zia Cook (11), Aliyah Boston (11), Tyasha Harris (16), and Lele Grissett(10) were not far behind.

Up Next

Florida will end its regular season with a road game Sunday against Georgia.