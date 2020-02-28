Georgia Host Arkansas for an SEC Matchup

The Georgia Bulldog Basketball team is heading home to take on another SEC matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks this weekend. The Bulldogs are coming into the match 14-14 overall, with the Razorbacks at 18-10. In the SEC, Georgia has a 4-11 conference record, while Arkansas is at 6-9. This is the first time this season the two teams are going head to head.

The Bulldogs

Georgia has had a rough season so far, especially with their last game against South Carolina bringing them down in the SEC rankings. They do however have several notable players who have led the team, including top-five basketball recruit freshman Anthony Edwards. Even with him being so new to colligate basketball, he has already proven himself a leader on the hardwood. Even with the 90-94 loss against South Carolina, Edwards brought his team an astonishing 36 points. He also completed 7 rebounds, 4 steals, 4 assists, and 4 three-pointers.

Potential top pick Anthony Edwards exploded for 36 PTS on 11/22 FG's in #Georgia's 94-90 loss to #SouthCarolina last night. The 18 year old showed exquisite body control getting into his pull up jumpers, was disruptive in passing lanes and made some nice reads throughout the game pic.twitter.com/mPsQxDOHnJ — DraftExpressContent (@DXContent) February 27, 2020

Junior Rayshaun Hammonds also shined on the court. He led his team in rebounds with a total of 9 and scored 13 points. Another first-year, Toumani Camara, hit a scoring double-digit as well. He finished with 10 points and 6 rebounds.

The Razorbacks

Arkansas was in a five-game losing streak before their back to back victories against Missouri and Tennessee. In their latest game, the Razorbacks hosted Vanderbilt on Wednesday, achieving an 86-69 victory. Junior Mason Jones was in the scoring lead. He reached 37 points this game, completing 3 three-pointers.

Mason Jones' 3️⃣7️⃣ points helped lead @RazorbackMBB to a W over Tennessee 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Em0GTLjSga — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) February 27, 2020

With his performance, he gained the position of scoring lead in the SEC. This was Jones’ ninth 30 point game, 7th only this season. This game also allowed Jones to top 1,000, making him the eighth Razorback to hit this milestone in only two seasons.

Congratulations Mason Jones on 1,000 career points as a Hog! We're all thankful that you got there wearing cardinal and white #WPS — Overtime Heroics Arkansas 🐗 (@OTHArkansas) February 27, 2020

Another Hog that made strides on the court was sophomore guard Isaiah Joe. He had just recently recovered from a knee injury and got back in time to play during their Missouri matchup, the first win that got them out of the five-game losing streak. He brought 22 points and 3 rebounds to the table against Tennessee.

The two teams go head to head at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.