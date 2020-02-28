Young Wants to be Drafted First

Ohio State defensive end Chase Young believes he is the best player in the draft. He wants to be taken with the number one overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Cincinnati Bengals currently hold that pick this year.

Young Makes His Case

The Ohio State player had a good sophomore year but took his game to another level this past season. He totaled a whopping 16.5 sacks which led the NCAA, 46 tackles (32 solo tackles) and 6 forced fumbles. Young missed two games due to an NCAA suspension and could have bolstered his stats even further. The Bronko Nagurski Award winner thinks his ability is one of a kind as a defensive player.

Young recognized as the best NCAA defensive player with winning both the Bronko Nagurski Award and the Chuck Bednarik Award. He was also recognized as the top defensive end in the country with the Ted Hendrick award. The former Buckeye believes he is the best player in the draft.

2020 NFL Draft Projections

The Maryland native is projected by many analysts to be drafted by the Washington Redskins with the second overall pick. The Redskins’ defense ranked 28th overall last year in terms of points per game and 16th in total yards. The defense will be widely improved if Young ends up alongside third-year defensive lineman Jonathan Allen. Young also watched the Redskins when growing up in Hyattsville.

The Bengals currently sit with the number one overall pick and all signs point toward the fact they will select LSU quarterback Joe Burrow. It would be a surprise pick if the the quarterback-needy Bengals took the top defensive player instead of Burrow.

NFL Combine

Former Ohio State star @youngchase907 says he's ready to play for any team that picks him in the @NFL Draft: "Wherever I go, I'll go." #GoBucks #NFLCombinehttps://t.co/6dE21dRwvA pic.twitter.com/Z5VZ16OcaL — WSYX ABC 6 (@wsyx6) February 27, 2020

The NFL Scouting Combine officially started on Sunday for quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends with orientation and interviews. The on-field workouts started yesterday and will continue until this upcoming Saturday. Defensive lineman, like Young, will participate in on-field activities on Saturday. However, Young will not be one of those working out.

Young is continuing a recent trend for top players to skip out on the combine for their individual pro days. Players seemingly have a better chance of testing well in their individual pro day. The players work out with familiar players and control the environment around them. Ohio State is holding their pro day on March 25.