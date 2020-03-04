Gators Men’s Basketball Meets Georgia again in SEC Match Up

The Gators men’s basketball team is on the road facing off against the Georgia Bulldogs on Wednesday night. These two teams met earlier in the season in Gainesville and Florida came away with an 81-75 win.

Florida trailed the Bulldogs by 22 points in second half of the match up, but managed to fight back from the deficit to get the win. It was one of the biggest comebacks in program history.

https://twitter.com/GatorsMBK/status/1234975183640743937

Gator Basketball (18-11,10-6 SEC)

The Gators come into this game after a tough lost against the Tennessee Vols 63-58. This week Florida plays its final two regular season games of the year with the trip to Georgia and then a home game Saturday against Kentucky.

In the last match up between Florida and Georgia, Gator guard Andrew Nembhard erupted for a career-high 25 points game leading his team to the victory. Following behind him were Keyontae Johnson with 15 points and he leads the Gators in scoring for the season with 14.0 points per game.

Georgia Bulldogs (15-14, 5-11)

The Bulldogs are coming into this game with an impressive win over Arkansas 99-89 and it will be Senior Night in Athens. They send off three seniors Tyree Crump, Jordan Harris, and Donnell Gresham Jr.

Georgia is led by freshman Anthony Edwards who averages 19.8 points per game, making him the third leading scorer in the conference. Dominating against Floridas’ defense in the last meeting Edwards scored 32 points, but it was not enough to take down the Gators. Edwards was named SEC Freshman of the Week for the fourth time of this season. He could be one of the top picks in the upcoming NBA draft.

This Week ⬇️ Florida vs. Georgia

3.4 – 7 p.m. ET | ESPN U | Senior Night Georgia at LSU

3.7 – 2 p.m. ET | ESPN 2 pic.twitter.com/VKsHcqjoqU — Georgia Basketball (@UGABasketball) March 2, 2020

Coverage

You can hear the game on 103-7 The Gator starting at 6:25pm.