Home / Gators Gymnastics / UF Gymnastics Takes Road Trip to Penn State
Florida Gator Gymnast Amelia Hundley during last week's meet versus No.10 Geogria where Florida won 197.80 – 196.50. (Photo Courtesy of Florida Gator Gymnastics Twitter Page)

UF Gymnastics Takes Road Trip to Penn State

Madi Camporese March 8, 2020 Gators Gymnastics 39 Views

The number two ranked Florida gymnastics squad hits the road for a top 25 match up against number Penn State. This meet in Happy Valley Saturday will end regular season road action for Florida.

Trinity Thomas SEC Gymnast of the Week

Trinity Thomas posted the nation’s top all-around score this past weekend in her meet against Georgia. Her all-around total of 39.825 equals Florida’s school record and moves her into a tie for the nation’s number two total for 2020. This was also her sixth all-around win for the season and seventh overall for 2020.

She also wins her sixth SEC Gymnast of the Week honor as well.

Image
Florida Gator Gymnast Trinity Thomas on the uneven bars during their meet against Georgia where she scored the highest all-around score for the weekend. (Photo credit to Gator Gymnastics Twitter)

Recap of Florida’s Last Meet

The Orange and Blue are coming off a huge 197.80-196.50 over number 10 Georgia. This win closed their SEC regular season where Florida remained undefeated to secure their secondconsecutive SEC titlee.

The Gators also claimed numerous event titles as sophomore Trinity Thomas secured vault (9.95), uneven bars (9.975), floor exercise (9.95) and all-around (39.825).

Image
The Florida Gator Gymnastics Squad in their team huddle during their meet against No.10 Georgia to close out their SEC regular season. (Photo Courtesy of Gator Gymnastics)

About Penn State

The Nittany Lions are coming off a quad-meet win where they recorded a season high score of 196.575. Junior Lauren Bridgens set the team’s season high all-around of 39.475 to win the PSU Quad.

Image

No.25 Penn State Gymnastics Team traveling back from Toledo, OH. (Photo Courtesy of Penn State Gymnastics Twitter)

Meet Time

The meet is set to start at 4 pm.

Tags

About Madi Camporese

Check Also

Adams and the Gators chomp

Adams Hits Third Walk-Off, Gator Softball Clinches Series Against Auburn

Crown Hannah Adams the queen of the dramatic in Gainesville. After 11 innings, Adams decided …

© 2020 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties