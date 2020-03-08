UF Gymnastics Takes Road Trip to Penn State

The number two ranked Florida gymnastics squad hits the road for a top 25 match up against number Penn State. This meet in Happy Valley Saturday will end regular season road action for Florida.

Trinity Thomas SEC Gymnast of the Week

Trinity Thomas posted the nation’s top all-around score this past weekend in her meet against Georgia. Her all-around total of 39.825 equals Florida’s school record and moves her into a tie for the nation’s number two total for 2020. This was also her sixth all-around win for the season and seventh overall for 2020.

She also wins her sixth SEC Gymnast of the Week honor as well.

Recap of Florida’s Last Meet

The Orange and Blue are coming off a huge 197.80-196.50 over number 10 Georgia. This win closed their SEC regular season where Florida remained undefeated to secure their secondconsecutive SEC titlee.

The Gators also claimed numerous event titles as sophomore Trinity Thomas secured vault (9.95), uneven bars (9.975), floor exercise (9.95) and all-around (39.825).

About Penn State

The Nittany Lions are coming off a quad-meet win where they recorded a season high score of 196.575. Junior Lauren Bridgens set the team’s season high all-around of 39.475 to win the PSU Quad.

No.25 Penn State Gymnastics Team traveling back from Toledo, OH. (Photo Courtesy of Penn State Gymnastics Twitter)

Meet Time

The meet is set to start at 4 pm.