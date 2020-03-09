Detroit Red Wings Take Down Tampa Bay Lightning In Upset

The Detroit Red Wings finally broke its 16-game losing skid against the Tampa Bay Lightning in a 5-4 win on Sunday.

The Unexpected

Detroit’s Robby Fabbri was able to overcome Tampa Bay goalie Curtis McElhinney quickly in the first period with 9:49 remaining on the clock. Within the first 20 minutes, the Lightning took seven shots, sustained seven hits and came out of the first with a face-off percentage of 59%. In contrast, the Red Wings took nine shots, also sustained seven hits and completed the first with the corresponding face-off percentage of 41%.

In the second period, the Lightning was able to tie the game up when Tyler Johnson was able to back-hand the puck over to Brayden Point who shot it into an open left corner. Then, Carter Verhaeghe added another scoring shot which put the Lightning in the lead at 2-1 for what would be the only time during the matchup. Lastly, to complete the second, the Red Wings were able to tie the game up with hardly 15 seconds left on the clock to 2-2 when Dylan Larkin knocked it in. Tampa Bay ended the period with a total of 19 shots while Detroit was at 16.

Dramatic Finish

The Red Wings started off strong in the third when Anthony Mantha then Tyler Bertuzzi contributed back-to-back goals that brought the score to 4-2. The Lightning then responded when Point secured his second goal of the night, putting the score at 4-3. Then, to add more drama to the ice, the Tampa Bay Lightning were able to tie the game up 4 -4 when Red Wings Bernier was unable to stop a shot from Pat Maroon.

The matchup went into overtime when neither team was able to pull ahead before the remaining eight minutes ran down. The shoot-out ended when Red Wings Fabbri was able to shoot the winning shot.

Next up, the Tampa Bay Lightning will be back on the ice in Toronto on Tuesday night.