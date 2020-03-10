All SEC teams announced for conference tournament

March Madness is approaching and the SEC teams have been chosen for the conference championship tournament. This tournament will tell which teams are going to have the greatest Final Four chances. Several teams in this conference have compelling cases to make it that far. Check out which teams have the greatest odds of winning the SEC Championship and making it to the big dance.

No. 1 Kentucky

The Wildcats are continuing the winning tradition as they are again the best team in the SEC to close out the regular season. With an impressive 15 SEC wins, Kentucky shows that it is still one of the dominant teams to look out for when the madness begins this month.

With the SEC Player of the Year leading the pack, success could be in favor of the Wildcats.

No. 2 Auburn

🥶 Diaper Dandy@isaacokoro303 earns everything he gets and then some. 📰 https://t.co/EmHLbCRuPU#WarEagle pic.twitter.com/jj3bCXjp0k — Auburn Basketball (@AuburnMBB) March 10, 2020

The War Eagles are having a season similar to 2019, where they made it to the Final Four. Strong defense, physicality and great coaching have led this Auburn team to the No.2 spot in the SEC, posing a huge threat to Kentucky for the title of best in the conference.

No. 3 LSU

The Tigers are one of the most well-rounded teams in the SEC and are giving fans a reason to believe they could be the second team in Louisiana to win a title this year.

Time to kick it into another gear#BootUp 🐯 pic.twitter.com/FgzES8rG9K — LSU Basketball (@LSUBasketball) March 9, 2020

Are the Tigers a dark horse?

With LSU as a top-10 SEC team in field goal percentage, rebounding and steals, they have become a well-respected team when it comes to controlling the boards and setting the game pace. The Tigers’ fast-break scheme is nothing to sleep on either.

Saved our best for last! Now onto the postseason 💪#BootUp 🐯 pic.twitter.com/mp2kE5Wj6s — LSU Basketball (@LSUBasketball) March 7, 2020

No. 4 Mississippi State

The Bulldogs have become a top-5 SEC team that has surprised most of the nation this year. After ending the season with a 14-2 home record, leading the conference in rebounds and finishing fourth in blocks, Mississippi State is showing similar progress to LSU’s all-around athleticism.

Next Stop 📍Nashville Dawgs get the double bye as the No. 4️⃣ seed and will play on Friday at ~2:30 p.m. Opponent TBD#HailState🐶 pic.twitter.com/qhTCxrDRmp — Mississippi State MBK (@HailStateMBK) March 8, 2020

No Small Pups

The Bulldogs are led by Reggie Perry (forward). Perry is the sixth-highest scorer in the SEC and is only the eighth SEC player in the last decade to average a double-double for the season. Will his offensive force be enough to put the rest of the nation on notice of this rising team?

Reggie Perry 😤 9️⃣ games w/20+ pts and 10+ reb

1️⃣7️⃣ double-doubles this szn

2️⃣6️⃣ career double-doubles#HailState🐶 pic.twitter.com/fb44jyiS07 — Mississippi State MBK (@HailStateMBK) March 8, 2020

No. 5 Florida

The No. 5 Gators are one of the most anticipated teams to watch out for in this SEC tournament. Florida has had several ups and downs throughout the season, but signs of success have always been there. After losing some must-win games around the end of the season, many questions arose about the consistency of the Gators.

Who leads the Swamp?

With Kerry Blackshear questionable for the tournament, eyes turn to All-SEC First Team Keyontae Johnson to be the forefront for the Gators in his possible absence.

The Gators are third in field goal percentage and second in assists in the SEC. There is a possibility that they could make a run for the title and maybe last long in March Madness. But that will depend on their ability to close games and make necessary stops.

Other Tournament Contenders

No. 6 South Carolina

No. 7 Texas A&M

No. 8 Tennessee

No. 9 Alabama

No. 10 Missouri

No. 11 Arkansas

No. 12 Ole Miss

No. 13 Georgia

No. 14 Vanderbilt

Where to Watch

The first two rounds will be shown on SEC Network, and the quarterfinals through the championship will be covered on ESPN.