Kershaw takes the mound for his ninth Opening Day start

The announcement came Monday from Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts that left-handed veteran will take the mound on Opening Day once again. After getting snubbed of the start in 2019, Kershaw is ready to make his debut for the 2020 season.

Kershaw Legacy

Entering into the majors in 2008, the now 31-year old has been a regular with the dodgers for nearly 12 seasons. Kershaw made his debut in 2008 ending the season five wins, five losses and an ERA of 4.26. He didn’t know then, but he would go on to win the coveted Cy Young award four times; would be named the 2014 National League MVP as well as an eight time All-Star; would also acquire two World Series appearances and nine postseason trips; and throw a no-hitter in 2014. In 2019, the Texas native would pitch for 26 games ending with a record of 16-5, accompanied with an ERA of 3.03 and 189 strikeouts.

With eleven season and countless awards at his disposal, Kershaw is eager to see what the 2020 season holds.

Others in the running

While it may seem as an obvious decision to select Kershaw as the Opening Day starter, LA skipper Roberts was not certain. Roberts weighed his options and came down to the veteran left-hander and younger Walker Buehler. Despite the nine opening day starts, Clayton did miss out on the honor in 2019. He started off the previous season the injured list. but the nod ultimately went to the award-winning pitcher who has posted an ERA a little over one in all of his opening day starts.

#Dodgers Kershaw said it was 3-way discussion with Buehler, Roberts: "We kind of all got together and I said I don't want a charity Opening Day. If you want me to do it, great. But if you want Walker to do it, great too. Walker was great about it. I'm thankful that I get to do it — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) March 9, 2020

Opening Day on the horizon

The countdown to opening day continues as the Dodgers are nearly two weeks away from the start of the 2020 season. Los Angles with host the San Francisco Giants for the ninth time in the past decade on March 26. Kershaw takes the hill, while the Giants have yet to name a starter.