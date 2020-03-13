Home / College Football / Former Gator Great Paves His Way to the CFB Hall of Fame

Angel Wells March 13, 2020 College Football, Football, Gainesville, Gators Football, Gators Sports, NFL, NFL Draft, SEC, Super Bowl, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Uncategorized 36 Views

It’s one thing to be enshrined into the University of Florida Athletic Hall of Fame, but to add the College Football Hall of Fame to your pitch-perfect resume is another. On Wednesday, March 11, former Gator Great Lomas Brown was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. Brown attended the University of Florida from 1981-1984.

College Stats

During his time at Florida, Brown was a first-team All-SEC selection (1984) and a consensus first-team All-American (1984). The offensive tackle was the recipient of the Jacobs Blocking Trophy (1984), which is awarded to the best blocker in the SEC.

NFL Career

With the sixth pick in the 1985 NFL Draft, the Detriot Lions selected Lomas Brown in the first round. He is among 53 former Florida Gators who were selected in round one of the NFL Draft. Brown played for the Lions for eleven seasons (1985-1995). Through the duration of his eighteen-year career, he also played for the Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, and New York Giants. To cap it off, the left tackle became a Super Bowl XXXVII Champion with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2003.

Professional Highlights and Awards

Lomas Brown earned numerous accolades other than a Super Bowl ring that led to his College Football Hall of Fame induction. From 1990-1996, the offensive tackle was a seven-time Pro Bowler. He managed to become a three-time First-team All-Pro (1991, 1992, 1995), and a three-time Second-team All-Pro (1989, 1990, 1994) at the left tackle position. Brown’s astonishing accolades piled on as he became a four-time First-team All-NFC offensive lineman. (1990, 1994-1996)

2020 College Football Hall of Fame Ceremony

The 2020 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be officially inducted during the National Football Foundation (NFF) Annual Awards Dinner on December 8 at the New York Hilton Midtown. Make sure to tune in to the Florida Gator Great’s enshrinement ceremony on ESPN2.

