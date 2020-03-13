Sports Leagues suspended amid Coronavirus epidemic

Sports leagues all around the world have suspended or canceled their remaining seasons amid the Coronavirus epidemic.

NBA

The NBA has suspended its season after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for the Coronavirus.

Gobert tested positive for the illness minutes before his team’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday. The Jazz center recently joked about the Coronavirus after Monday’s shoot-around, recklessly touching all the mics.

So…here is Rudy touching all the mics following Mondays shoot around that has some people concerned… #TakeNote #utahjazz #CoronaVirus pic.twitter.com/dr4auECTr4 — Dave Fox (@Davefox2) March 12, 2020

Following the announcement that Gobert tested positive, the NBA announced that it would be suspending its season to determine the next steps.

That post has been followed by Commissioner Adam Silver penning a letter to NBA fans saying that the league will be suspended for at least 30 days, with intention to resume during a safer period of time.

A Letter to NBA Fans pic.twitter.com/hPX6xhmy9d — NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2020

All teams that have played against the Jazz in the last few weeks have been told to self-quarantine. Both the Jazz and Thunder were also tested at the arena on Wednesday night. Following the test, it has been announced that Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for Coronavirus.

NHL

Following in the NBA’s footsteps, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman announced a suspension of their league too. There are possibilities of the playoffs being pushed back into early July, but the future of the season still uncertain.

MLB

Major League Baseball has also been impacted after commissioner Rob Manfred’s announcement that operations will be delayed and the start of the season will be delayed as well. This means that the start of the MLB season will be no earlier than April 9.

Statement from Major League Baseball: pic.twitter.com/0bWS5VTRPu — MLB (@MLB) March 12, 2020

Soccer

MLS commissioner Don Garber announced that the league will be suspended for 30 days amid the crisis.

Besides the MLS, the Premier league, Champions league and Europa league all announced suspensions. The suspension follows Coronavirus positive tests from Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi.

College Athletics

College athletics are included in the list of leagues being affected after NCAA president Mark Emmert announced that the NCAA will be canceling the remaining winter and spring championships, including March Madness.

This will be the first time that March Madness will not be held since it first started in 1939. The announcement comes just one day after the league first said that the games would be played without fan attendance.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey has also stated that all SEC sports and games will be suspended until at least April 15.

Other leagues suspending play include the XFL and the PGA, canceling the Player’s Championship after the first round. The PGA has also canceled tournaments, including the Masters.

All leagues will continue to monitor the Coronavirus situation.