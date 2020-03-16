Alachua County Cancels Sporting Events in Wake of COVID-19

Alachua County Public Schools is following in the footsteps of professional and collegiate athletics by officially halting all extra circular activities including sporting events and practices.

Furthermore, sports leagues across the world are facing cancellations and postponements in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The first cancellation of sporting events took place Wednesday, March 11. The cancellation of the 2020 College Basketball Invitational sparked a movement across sports.

County Cancels High School Events

On Friday, the county released a statement cancelling all extra circular activities through March 31. In addition, Alachua County has closed schools until March 30.

Field trips extra-curricular activities are cancelled. Extended Day Enrichment Program (EDEP) and 21st Century program will remain in operation.

As of early Sunday morning, Alachua County has four confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The cancellation of high school sporting event impact student athletes competing in:

Baseball

Flag football

Lacrosse

Softball

Tennis

Track & Field

Volleyball

Water Polo

At this time, it is unclear if sports seasons will resume after March 30.

Uncertain Future

According to the Florida High School Athletic Association, the cancellation of practices and games are a school district-based decision.

The final sporting events for the time being took place in Alachua County on Friday evening.

The Gainesville High School boy’s water polo team competed in their senior night match against Ocoee. The Hurricanes took a 20-6 win in their regular season finale.

GHS Boys Water Polo defeated Ocoee 20-6 on Senior Night at the NE Pool. ⁦@SunPreps⁩ ⁦@ThePrepZone⁩ ⁦@Kevin_WCJB⁩ pic.twitter.com/XdfxzlHan8 — GHS Hurricanes (@GHSHurricanes) March 13, 2020

However with current cancellations, the future of the GHS boy’s water polo team and other high school athletic teams are up in the air.

District tournaments for boy’s water polo, scheduled for April 1, is now uncertain.

Furthermore, the FHSAA has not made any decisions regarding playoff and state championship events.

As a result, decisions regarding about future events and activities will be made at a later time according to a press release from the Alachua County.