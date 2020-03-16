Santa Fe Athletics Shut Down

In response to the coronavirus outbreak, Santa Fe College Athletics is taking the necessary measures to keep its students, staff, and athletes safe.

The NJCAA announced Monday afternoon all atheltic events will be canceled for the remainder of the academic year. This includes practices, games, postseason play and national championships. This comes after the NCAA made a similar decision a week ago in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Final Records

With the decision from the NJCAA, the seasons for both the Saints baseball and softball teams are over. The Saints baseball team finishes the 2020 season with a 19-6 record. The baseball team won five of the team’s final seven games of the 2020 season, which ends unexpectedly. Also, the softball team ends the 2020 season with a 16-14 record. Before play ended, the Saints softball team snapped a four-game losing skid by winning two in a row. This allowed the Saints to finish above a .500 winning percentage for the shortened season.

Other Decisions

According to Santa Fe, all intermural sports competitions and yoga classes have been suspended until at least March 30. Also, the college’s fitness center showers, locker rooms, and sports facilities will remain closed at least through March 3oth.

In addition, Santa Fe is postponing its 2020 Athletic Hall of Fame Ceremony, which was originally scheduled for April 25, until further notice. The ceremony is to include the induction of six former athletes and one team by the athletics department. This is the ninth annual event that has been held by the college to honor former Santa Fe legends.

As of March 16, the college has also transitioned to online instruction.

Message from President of Santa Fe College Paul Broadie II, Ph.D. For the latest information, please visit https://t.co/wTna0TGqbH pic.twitter.com/C2mG2Ye62D — Santa Fe College (@SantaFeCollege) March 14, 2020

To stay up to date with Santa Fe College updates, you can click here or go to sfcollege.edu./alerts. For continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, tune into to our sister station, WUFT, for more information.