Diggs and Hopkins find new homes

Two moves early on in Free Agency already involve two of the league’s top pass-catchers, Stefon Diggs and DeAndre Hopkins. Diggs will make his new home in Buffalo while Hopkins heads down to Arizona to help out ROY Kyler Murray.

Diggs Trade

It took the Buffalo Bills quite the haul to get who they hope will be Josh Allen’s number one target for several years to come. The Minnesota Vikings received four draft picks: a first, fifth and sixth-round pick in this year’s draft and a fourth in 2021. The Vikings sent a seventh-round pick along with Diggs to Buffalo.

Diggs is coming off of a 63 catch and 1,130-yard season. He is also two years removed from catching over 100 passes in 2018. Diggs ended his tenure in Minnesota visibly frustrated at his quarterback Kirk Cousins early in the year. Nonetheless, The Vikings ended the season just one game from the Super Bowl.

Diggs still has three years left on his contract and Buffalo looks to push for both an AFC East Title and potential a conference title.

Diggs will always leave behind the memories of his success with Minnesota.

Hopkins Trade

DeAndre Hopkins is arguably the number one wide receiver in the NFL. David Johnson was arguably the league’s best running back… in 2016.

In a move that will be talked about for years to come, Deshaun Watson lost his number one receiver and gained another rotational back. Hopkins and a fourth-round pick this year were sent to Arizona for Johnson, a second-round pick this year and a fourth in next year’s draft.

The Houston Texans must now address the wide receiver position early on in the draft. The Cardinals, however, may now possess one of the NFC’s best offenses and could contend for a playoff berth.

According to ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky, Texans Head Coach and General Manager Bill O’Brien may soon see his starting quarterback ask for a trade.

The most entertaining reaction to this trade was from Los Angles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey who will now once again get to face Hopkins twice a year.