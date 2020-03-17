Dolphins free agency deals help bring their dream team

The past 2019 season did not look so good for the Dolphins. With the first day of the unofficial free agency over, the Dolphins are looking for a new and improved team for the upcoming season.

The Phins picked-up Byron Jones, Kyle Van Noy, Shaw Lawson, Ereck Flowers, Clayton Fejedelem and Emmanuel Ogbah.

This was a very interesting conversation about the Dolphins’ day one free agents. pic.twitter.com/k1YbMgofdu — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) March 17, 2020

Byron Jones

Jones made news being the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL. He signed a five-year contract with $82.5 million and $67 million guaranteed. He was a corner for the Dallas Cowboys, leading in percentage of targets into tight windows at 50%. The dolphins signed Xavien Howard last season, and with Jones on his side, the South Florida team might have the AFC East’s best two corners.

Kyle Van Noy

Van Noy was a linebacker for the New England Patriots. He agreed to a four-year, $51 million deal. His versatility will help Brian Flores’ defense given that he can play as a linebacker and edge rusher. With a career-high 6.5 sacks last season, the dolphins’ defense should be upgraded in 2020.

Shaw Lawson

The Dolphins also signed Lawson, a former Buffalo Bills edge rusher and 2016’s first-round pick (19th). He agreed to a three-year, $30 million deal. Last season, the Dolphins finished last in sacks with 23 and Lawson is expected to turn that around. In four seasons, he had five force fumbles, 16.5 sacks and 25 tackles.

#Dolphins spending spree big board: Byron Jones: 5 years, $82.5M

Kyle Van Noy: 4 years, $51M

Shaq Lawson: 3 years, $30M

Ereck Flowers: 3 years, $30M

Emmanuel Ogbah: 2 years, $15M Also: Miami has picks 5, 18, 26, 39 and 56 in the first two rounds of the 2020 draft. — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) March 17, 2020

Ereck Flowers

As a first-round pick in 2015, the Dolphins sign Ereck Flowers, a former offensive lineman from the New York Giants. Flowers agreed to a three-year, $30 million contract. It has been said, the Dolphins are going to start Flowers at their guard spot. Flowers had a 92% pass block rate, a career-high for him. The offense for the Dolphins has not looked good over the past seasons, but Flower’s addition will help with improving it.

Clayton Fejedelem

The Bengals lose Clayton Fejedelem to the Dolphins with a three-year, $8.55 million contract; He is guaranteed 3 million dollars.

The #Dolphins are signing safety Clayton Fejedelem to a three-year, $8.55 million deal with $3M guaranteed, source said. Big money for a core special teamer as he leaves Cincinnati. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 16, 2020

Emmanuel Ogbah

Ogbah has agreed to a two-year, $15 million deal with the Dolphins. The defensive end will get $7.5 million fully guaranteed. He was traded from the Browns to the Chiefs last April but was out towards the end with a pectoral injury. He had 5.5 sacks, 32 tackles, and a forced fumble in 10 games.

The dolphins are looking to continue building up their dream team. The 2020 NFL draft begins April 23.