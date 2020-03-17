Home / Football / Dolphins free agency deals help bring their dream team
The new Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores speaks during a news conference on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, in Davie, Fla. Hours after his team won the Super Bowl, New England Patriots linebackers coach Flores has been hired as head coach of the Miami Dolphins. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Jordan Norris March 17, 2020 Football, NFL 32 Views

The past 2019 season did not look so good for the Dolphins. With the first day of the unofficial free agency over, the Dolphins are looking for a new and improved team for the upcoming season.

The Phins picked-up Byron Jones, Kyle Van Noy, Shaw Lawson, Ereck Flowers, Clayton Fejedelem and Emmanuel Ogbah.

Byron Jones

Jones made news being the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL. He signed a five-year contract with $82.5 million and $67 million guaranteed. He was a corner for the Dallas Cowboys, leading in percentage of targets into tight windows at 50%. The dolphins signed Xavien Howard last season, and with Jones on his side, the South Florida team might have the AFC East’s best two corners.

Kyle Van Noy

Van Noy was a linebacker for the New England Patriots. He agreed to a four-year, $51 million deal. His versatility will help Brian Flores’ defense given that he can play as a linebacker and edge rusher. With a career-high 6.5 sacks last season, the dolphins’ defense should be upgraded in 2020.

Shaw Lawson

The Dolphins also signed Lawson, a former Buffalo Bills edge rusher and 2016’s first-round pick (19th). He agreed to a three-year, $30 million deal. Last season, the Dolphins finished last in sacks with 23 and Lawson is expected to turn that around. In four seasons, he had five force fumbles, 16.5 sacks and 25 tackles.

Ereck Flowers

As a first-round pick in 2015, the Dolphins sign Ereck Flowers, a former offensive lineman from the New York Giants. Flowers agreed to a three-year, $30 million contract. It has been said, the Dolphins are going to start Flowers at their guard spot. Flowers had a 92% pass block rate, a career-high for him. The offense for the Dolphins has not looked good over the past seasons, but Flower’s addition will help with improving it.

Clayton Fejedelem

The Bengals lose Clayton Fejedelem to the Dolphins with a three-year, $8.55 million contract; He is guaranteed 3 million dollars.

Emmanuel Ogbah

Ogbah has agreed to a two-year, $15 million deal with the Dolphins. The defensive end will get $7.5 million fully guaranteed. He was traded from the Browns to the Chiefs last April but was out towards the end with a pectoral injury. He had 5.5 sacks, 32 tackles, and a forced fumble in 10 games.

The dolphins are looking to continue building up their dream team. The 2020 NFL draft begins April 23.

