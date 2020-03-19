Former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles Brings Playoff Hopes to Chicago

The Chicago Bears acquired quarterback Nick Foles from the Jacksonville Jaguars on Wednesday for a compensatory fourth-round pick. Foles made just four starts during the 2019 season before breaking his clavicle missing nine weeks of the season. Rookie Gardner Minshew stepped in for Jacksonville in leave of Foles and took over the starting job in December.

The Bears finished the 2019 season third in the NFC North at 8-8 and haven’t won a playoff game since 2010. Nick Foles hopes to change that in Chicago.

Playoff Experience:

Foles is a proven playoff performer. He’s bringing veteran leadership with him to Chicago. After Philadelphia quarterback Carson Wentz was injured late in the 2017 season, Foles came in and lead them to their first Super Bowl title:

Eagles defeat Falcons 15-10 in the NFC Divisional playoff game. Foles completed 23 of 30 passes throwing for 246 yards. Their first playoff victory in nine seasons.

Eagles defeat Minnesota Vikings 38-7 in the NFC Championship game. Foles completed 26 of 33 for 352 yards and 3 touchdowns against the league’s top-ranked defense.

Eagles defeated the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII. Foles completed 28 of 43 passes for 373 yards, 3 passing touchdowns and 1 interception. Foles was named Most Valuable Player.

Former teammate Chris Long expressed his confidence in Nick Foles and his ability to adapt to a new scene:

Quarterback Battle:

Foles comes to Chicago to compete with 2017 second-overall pick Mitchell Trubisky for the starting job. He comes with a familiarity to the offensive system. He was in Kansas City when head coach Matt Nagy was there and played under offensive coordinator Bill Lazor during his time in Philadelphia. Trubisky ended the 2019 season with 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 15 starts during his third year with the Bears.

Dan Orlovsky expressed the importance of having Nick Foles as a safety net in the Bears organization:

What Foles brings to the table is insurance. He has experience as both a starter and a backup in his career. If he does not win the starting job, they know they have a backup who will perform if called upon.