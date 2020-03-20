Home / NBA / More Cases Effect the NBA
FILE- In this March 10, 2020, file photo, Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant watches during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles. Durant is among the four Brooklyn Nets who have tested positive for the new coronavirus. A backlash roiled across social media Wednesday, March 18, as several celebrities and professional athletes revealed that they had been tested for the coronavirus, even when they didn’t have a fever or other tell-tale symptoms. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, file)

More Cases Effect the NBA

Sara Dastgerdi March 20, 2020 NBA 59 Views

The coronavirus is taking the world by storm, with no exception for sports leagues across the nation. The National Basketball Association announced a season hiatus after Utah Jazz all-star center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus. The Utah Jazz was about to enter tip-off against the Oklahoma Thunder last week before the cancellation announcement. To take precautions, the NBA tested the entire Utah Jazz team. 

This event snowballed, causing sports leagues all over the nation to join in on the hiatus.

The NBA values the safety of the coaching staff, players, and fans. 

More Cases Arise 

The cancellation of the season certainly didn’t stop the spread of the virus.

After the announcement of the Utah Jazz case, it was no surprise that Detroit Piston forward Christian Wood was diagnosed, especially after the matchup between the Jazz and Pistons on March 7 prior to the postponements. 

Earlier this week, the Brooklyn Nets put out a statement explaining that four of their players tested positive, three of which showed no symptoms. One of the four players included NBA finals MVP, Kevin Durant. 

The Los Angeles Lakers announced two players with the illness, the 76ers have three confirmed cases in their franchise and the Denver Nuggets have one.

It was recently announced via twitter that Boston Celtics point guard Marcus Smart got his positive results back too.

As of now, there are 14 infected NBA players spread across seven different teams.

Statements

NBA Spokesperson Mike Bass elaborated on the concern of the leagues spread earlier this week.

Public health authorities and team doctors have been concerned that, given NBA players’ direct contact with each other and close interactions with the general public, in addition to their frequent travel, they could accelerate the spread of the virus.

Though there is no set timeline, NBA commissioner Adam Silver weighs out three options for starting the NBA seasons back up. 

Tags

About Sara Dastgerdi

Check Also

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman Reacts to Virus

A week ago, the National Hockey League (NHL) made the decision to suspend the remainder …

© 2020 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties