More Cases Effect the NBA

The coronavirus is taking the world by storm, with no exception for sports leagues across the nation. The National Basketball Association announced a season hiatus after Utah Jazz all-star center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus. The Utah Jazz was about to enter tip-off against the Oklahoma Thunder last week before the cancellation announcement. To take precautions, the NBA tested the entire Utah Jazz team.

This event snowballed, causing sports leagues all over the nation to join in on the hiatus.

A Letter to NBA Fans pic.twitter.com/hPX6xhmy9d — NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2020

The NBA values the safety of the coaching staff, players, and fans.

More Cases Arise

The cancellation of the season certainly didn’t stop the spread of the virus.

After the announcement of the Utah Jazz case, it was no surprise that Detroit Piston forward Christian Wood was diagnosed, especially after the matchup between the Jazz and Pistons on March 7 prior to the postponements.

Earlier this week, the Brooklyn Nets put out a statement explaining that four of their players tested positive, three of which showed no symptoms. One of the four players included NBA finals MVP, Kevin Durant.

NBA star Kevin Durant is among four Brooklyn Nets players who tested positive for coronavirus. Durant said in a statement that he was feeling fine and urged the public to "be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine." https://t.co/A64BQL9rUr pic.twitter.com/ZZEFCXGV4C — ABC News (@ABC) March 18, 2020

The Los Angeles Lakers announced two players with the illness, the 76ers have three confirmed cases in their franchise and the Denver Nuggets have one.

It was recently announced via twitter that Boston Celtics point guard Marcus Smart got his positive results back too.

I was tested 5 days ago and the results came back tonight, which were positive. Ive been self quarantined since the test, thank goodness. COVID-19 must be taken w the highest of seriousness. I know it’s a #1 priority for our nations health experts, & we must get more testing ASAP pic.twitter.com/xkijb9wlKV — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) March 19, 2020

As of now, there are 14 infected NBA players spread across seven different teams.

Statements

NBA Spokesperson Mike Bass elaborated on the concern of the leagues spread earlier this week.

Public health authorities and team doctors have been concerned that, given NBA players’ direct contact with each other and close interactions with the general public, in addition to their frequent travel, they could accelerate the spread of the virus.

Though there is no set timeline, NBA commissioner Adam Silver weighs out three options for starting the NBA seasons back up.