Saints Head Coach Tests Positive for COVID-19

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has become the first NFL employee to make a public announcement about a positive diagnosis for the coronavirus.

Positive Test

Payton, who is 56, announced his diagnosis on Thursday. He hopes to motivate others to take this virus seriously and raise awareness around what others can do to fight the pandemic.

In good spirits and on the mend, the head coach is passionate about motivating others to take this medical crisis seriously. Payton announced his positive diagnoses on Thursday and took to Twitter to update sports fans about his current wellness status.

Appreciate the well wishes. I'm feeling better and fortunate to not have any of the respiratory symptoms. 4 more days at home.#BEATCovid pic.twitter.com/vvjbnqoeZx — Sean Payton (@SeanPayton) March 19, 2020

ESPN Adam Schefter reported that Payton is at home resting comfortably and is already feeling better. Payton told ESPN that he is ” a part of the 20% that are diagnosed with the Corona Virus that doesn’t have a cough or fever.” In addition, he is quarantined through the weekend at his home in New Orleans.

Serious Situation

Additionally, Payton was passionate about sharing his diagnoses in hoping to share with others the seriousness of this virus. Payton said to Shefter that he wants to send a message to everyone out there regarding the virus. He urges young people that they need to be listening to the experts. Even more so, they need to be paying attention and they need to be staying at home and practice social distancing.

Payton tested positive after a weekend spent attending horse races at Oaklawn in Hot Springs, Arkansas. However, Payton was tested on Monday for the virus. He was notified with his results soon after.

As of now, Payton is the only NFL employee, coach or player that has gone public with their diagnoses.