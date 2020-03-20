Home / NBA / Shutting Down: NBA to Close Practice Facilities as Coronavirus Cases Continue to Rise
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks during a news conference at Vivint Smart Home Arena, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Salt Lake City. The NBA announced that Salt Lake City has been selected to host the NBA All-Star Game in 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Dylan Walker March 20, 2020

Starting Friday, the NBA is instructing its teams to close all facilities for the foreseeable future. The closure is for both players and staff.

ESPN’s Tim Bontemps contributed that players are also “prohibited from using public health clubs, fitness centers, gyms, college facilities, or the like. In effect: the NBA’s players can’t work out anywhere.”

Los Angeles Laker Jared Dudley gave his take on how this latest precautionary from the NBA has on the players.

Less than two weeks ago, the number of coronavirus cases in the United States was over 500. On Thursday, that number of cases now total over 13,000.

The number of positive coronavirus cases in the NBA is rising, too. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the league is closing facilities because they, “were uneasy about contact even in that limited environment.”

Now 14 Coronavirus Cases in the NBA

There were seven confirmed coronavirus cases before Thursday. However, that number has now doubled. With those cases being on seven different NBA teams. After tests came back, the following have the coronavirus:

  • Jazz – Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell
  • Pistons – Christian Wood
  • Nets – Four players, including Kevin Durant
  • Nuggets – Organizational member
  • 76ers – Three organization members
  • Celtics – Marcus Smart
  • Lakers – Two players

Return to the Game

With the NBA hoping for a mid-June return, at the earliest, here are a few possibilities how basketball will  get back on live television:

Other Limitations

In a memo sent out to teams, although not required, players are recommended to stay in their team’s city.

