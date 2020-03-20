Shutting Down: NBA to Close Practice Facilities as Coronavirus Cases Continue to Rise

Starting Friday, the NBA is instructing its teams to close all facilities for the foreseeable future. The closure is for both players and staff.

Sources: NBA has informed teams that players are allowed to travel out of market, but preference remains that players stay in cities they play. As expected, teams facilities will close down to players and staff starting tomorrow. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 19, 2020

ESPN’s Tim Bontemps contributed that players are also “prohibited from using public health clubs, fitness centers, gyms, college facilities, or the like. In effect: the NBA’s players can’t work out anywhere.”

Los Angeles Laker Jared Dudley gave his take on how this latest precautionary from the NBA has on the players.

Realistically depends on how long we cant use our facilities… if we can’t train properly for a month or 2 , an athlete would need at least a month starting from scratch.. injuries would be the biggest concern … so it all depends on this lay-off from our facilities https://t.co/1L5Jjn3P8o — Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) March 19, 2020

Less than two weeks ago, the number of coronavirus cases in the United States was over 500. On Thursday, that number of cases now total over 13,000.

The number of positive coronavirus cases in the NBA is rising, too. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the league is closing facilities because they, “were uneasy about contact even in that limited environment.”

Now 14 Coronavirus Cases in the NBA

There were seven confirmed coronavirus cases before Thursday. However, that number has now doubled. With those cases being on seven different NBA teams. After tests came back, the following have the coronavirus:

Jazz – Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell

Pistons – Christian Wood

Nets – Four players, including Kevin Durant

Nuggets – Organizational member

76ers – Three organization members

Celtics – Marcus Smart

Lakers – Two players

Return to the Game

With the NBA hoping for a mid-June return, at the earliest, here are a few possibilities how basketball will get back on live television:

I asked Adam Silver how he'd determine if the NBA season could resume, and if so, what it would look like – he told me the league is considering three different options for going forward, including a possible one-off event for charity. Said Silver: "all suggestions welcome." pic.twitter.com/rX7D5oJvup — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) March 19, 2020

.@thebig3 plans to launch 3-week quarantined tourney in April, per @chrisbhaynes ▫️All players will have tested negative for the coronavirus

▫️Daily lives captured on tape from mansion

▫️Basketball court built on site

▫️Anybody who breaks quarantine is eliminated & removed pic.twitter.com/W6VMfwHhZP — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 19, 2020

Story includes NBA’s willingness to consider team practice facilities for games with no fans — and perhaps a unique television viewing experience. Everything’s on the table. https://t.co/sUDowk4aac — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 16, 2020

Other Limitations

In a memo sent out to teams, although not required, players are recommended to stay in their team’s city.