Teddy Bridgewater is Up Next for the Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers have decided to sign Teddy Bridgewater on a three-year deal after the team gave its long time quarterback, Cam Newton permission to seek out a trade.

Panthers finalizing a deal with QB Teddy Bridgewater. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/zsgMneycyI — NFL (@NFL) March 17, 2020

As the Panthers are planning on parting ways with Newton, Bridgewater prepares to replace Newton as the next starting quarterback. After spending the last two seasons as a backup quarterback for the New Orleans Saints, behind Drew Brees, the free-agent quarterback is heading to North Carolina.

On Tuesday, the Panthers agreed to a three-year, $63 million deal with Bridgewater. Furthermore, the quarterback is guaranteed $40 million in his first two seasons.

Now, it is only a question of whether Bridgewater is a fit for the Panthers.

What Bridgewater Brings to the Table

Coach Matt Rhule has made it clear that he is looking for a quarterback like Bridgewater that can protect the football.

Even though he started off struggling during his first two seasons at Minnesota, throwing 21 interceptions in 28 games as a starter. Bridgewater spent his time with the Saints developing as a pocket passer and proved that he was cable of protecting the ball.

Last season, Bridgewater started in five games after Brees went down with an injured. In those five games, he completed 69.7 percent of his passing.

He also kept the Saints on track by leading the Saints to a 5-0 record as a starter. Also, he threw over 1,300 yards, nine touchdowns and only had two interceptions while Brees was out.

Although Bridgewater may not have the strongest arm, he still has the potential to limit turnovers for the Panthers.

Relationship with Joe Brady

The Panthers hired Joe Brady as the team’s new offensive coordinator. Brady and Bridgewater have a history together when they both were with the Saints in 2018.

For that reason, Bridgewater is familiar with Brady’s offense. Also, Brady helped lead the LSU Tigers to a National Championship last season with Joe Burrow at quarterback.

Bridgewater may not have the experience as Newton, but he can make plays just like Burrow. Both quarterbacks have a similar style and a style that Brady is familiar with.

The Future for Bridgewater

The future is bright for Bridgewater with the Panthers. His playstyle, talent and athleticism are traits that Carolina has been looking for to help rebuild the Panthers’ offense. He has the potential to become a franchise quarterback for the Panthers, only time will tell.