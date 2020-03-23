New England Signs Quarterback Brian Hoyer to One-Year Deal

The New England Patriots signed veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer to a one-year deal on Sunday.

After the departure of Tom Brady, the Patriots are looking to fill the starting quarterback role for the first time in over 20 years.

However, Bill Belichick and the Patriots have options.

Some predict second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham to become Brady’s successor. During his rookie season, Stidham served as Brady’s backup quarterback.

The Patriots also have former Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Cody Kessler. Furthermore, Kessler served as the Patriots third-string quarterback behind Brady and Stidham in 2019.

Hoyer Brings Experience

On Saturday, the Indianapolis Colts signed former L.A. Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers to a one-year deal.

As a result, Hoyer and his former team parted ways.

The top advantage for Hoyer is his eleven seasons worth of experience. Of those eleven seasons, Hoyer spent five with the Patriots.

In addition to his experience, Hoyer knows the Patriots’ offense. The knowledge of the New England offense makes Hoyer a reliable option for Belichick.

According to Mike Reiss, signing Hoyer also leaves the Patriots with room salary-cap.

Furthermore, Hoyer and the Patriots agreed on a one-year deal worth $1 million. In addition, Hoyer will also receive $1 million from the Colts.

Next Man Up?

New England drafted Stidham in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

The former Auburn and Baylor quarterback completed his collegiate career with 48 touchdowns and 64.3 pass completion percentage.

Coming into the draft, scouts viewed Stidham as a fairly accurate passer with good mobility.

In the 2019 preseason, Stidham had an impressive showing.

Stidham played in all four games throwing for 738 yards and four touchdowns. The rookie ended the preseason with a 102.6 quarterback rating.

During his rookie season, Stidham played in two regular-season games. Through two games, Stidham attempted four passes.

With a promising start to his rookie season and a year learning from Brady, Stidham makes a viable case for earning the starting quarterback spot.

The Patriots have not made an announcement about who will start for New England next season.