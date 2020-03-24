Grant Holloway named AAU James E. Sullivan Award finalist

Former Gator track and field star Grant Holloway was named a finalist for the 90th annual AAU James E. Sullivan Award.
James E. Sullivan Award
Holloway is one of 10 athletes chosen for the award, which recognizes the nation’s best amateur athletes based on sportsmanship, leadership and character.
Sports fans will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite, having to choose out of some of the nation’s most highly accomplished athletes.
2020 JAMES E. SULLIVAN AWARD FINALISTS
Evita Griskenas, Rhythmic Gymnastics, USA Rhythmic Gymnastics
Grant Holloway, Track and Field, University of Florida
Markus Howard, Men’s Basketball, Marquette University
Sabrina Ionescu, Women’s Basketball, University of Oregon
Trevor Lawrence, Football, Clemson University
Spencer Lee, Men’s Wrestling, University of Iowa
Dana Rettke, Women’s Volleyball, University of Wisconsin
Kyla Ross, Gymnastics, University of California Los Angeles
Megan Taylor, Women’s Lacrosse, University of Maryland
Abbey Weitzeil, Women’s Swimming, University of California Berkeley
The Sullivan Award has been given out by the Amateur Athletic Association since 1930. Moreover, only one finalist will join the prestigious list of previous winners which includes former Gator Tim Tebow. The renowned former quarterback won the award in 2007.
Holloway History
The reigning SEC Athlete of the Year has a long, decorated athletic resume. Holloway is a three-time NCAA champion in both the 60 hurdles and 110 hurdles. He is the first athlete in history to hold both of those titles for three consecutive years.
Holloway recently left college athletics after his junior season at the University of Florida after winning the top honor of college track and field, the Bowerman Award. His season-best time of 12.98 seconds was the fastest in the world in 2019. In his last season, Holloway won four national titles and led Florida to an NCAA Indoor Championships title.
How to vote
Finalist voting for the 90th AAU James E. Sullivan Award is now open for the public at www.aausullivan.org.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. EST March 30th. The award will be presented at the New York Athletic Club on April 21.