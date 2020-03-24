Grant Holloway named AAU James E. Sullivan Award finalist

Former Gator track and field star Grant Holloway was named a finalist for the 90th annual AAU James E. Sullivan Award.

James E. Sullivan Award

Holloway is one of 10 athletes chosen for the award, which recognizes the nation’s best amateur athletes based on sportsmanship, leadership and character.

Sports fans will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite, having to choose out of some of the nation’s most highly accomplished athletes.

2020 JAMES E. SULLIVAN AWARD FINALISTS

Evita Griskenas, Rhythmic Gymnastics, USA Rhythmic Gymnastics

Grant Holloway, Track and Field, University of Florida

Markus Howard, Men’s Basketball, Marquette University

Sabrina Ionescu, Women’s Basketball, University of Oregon

Trevor Lawrence, Football, Clemson University

Spencer Lee, Men’s Wrestling, University of Iowa

Dana Rettke, Women’s Volleyball, University of Wisconsin

Kyla Ross, Gymnastics, University of California Los Angeles

Megan Taylor, Women’s Lacrosse, University of Maryland

Abbey Weitzeil, Women’s Swimming, University of California Berkeley

The Sullivan Award has been given out by the Amateur Athletic Association since 1930. Moreover, only one finalist will join the prestigious list of previous winners which includes former Gator Tim Tebow. The renowned former quarterback won the award in 2007.

Holloway History

The reigning SEC Athlete of the Year has a long, decorated athletic resume. Holloway is a three-time NCAA champion in both the 60 hurdles and 110 hurdles. He is the first athlete in history to hold both of those titles for three consecutive years.

Holloway recently left college athletics after his junior season at the University of Florida after winning the top honor of college track and field, the Bowerman Award. His season-best time of 12.98 seconds was the fastest in the world in 2019. In his last season, Holloway won four national titles and led Florida to an NCAA Indoor Championships title.

How to vote

Finalist voting for the 90th AAU James E. Sullivan Award is now open for the public at www.aausullivan.org.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. EST March 30th. The award will be presented at the New York Athletic Club on April 21.