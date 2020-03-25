Blake Snell is ready to play

After winning the Cy Young in 2018, an injury riddled 2019 season and a 2020 season already cut short, Blake Snell is ready to get back on the diamond.

Snell’s Success

The Tampa Ray’s are the epitome of a successful small market team. They draft well, focus in on player development and sign their stars to long term contracts early in their careers.

Snell is no different. After his Cy Young season, in which he went 21-5, posted 221 strikeouts in just over 180 innings and had an ERA of 1.89, Snell signed a five year contract with the Rays.

Baseball…. I miss you 😔 — Blake Snell (@snellzilla4) March 23, 2020

Blake, you’re certainly not alone. Considering this is (usually) one of the busiest times in sports with March Madness and the start of the MLB season, it makes sense why he’s eager to get on the field.

Despite not being able to play real baseball, Snell is still putting a show on for fans. He’s announced on his Twitter the last few days that he is going live on MLB The Show, baseball’s premier video game.

Though obviously not the same as the real game, it still gives Snell the opportunity to “play” the game he loves and “interact” with fans.

When will the season start?

That’s it right there, the million dollar question. Unfortunately, there is no straight answer because it’s still really up in the air.

MLB originally decided to delay Opening Day, originally scheduled for March 26, by two weeks. Even that seems unlikely at this point with no real timetable set to begin play. ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan talks about when he thinks we could see baseball again.

Even if baseball was to return early June like Passan says, then what, a shortened season?

Baseball plays 162 games for a reason and thats because up until that last game, a team always has a shot at the postseason. Passan talks about combating this issue and even suggest multiple double headers a week.

Outlook for Tampa Bay

The Rays are ready for this year to begin. Kevin Cash comes into year six with probably his best roster. A “full” healthy season of Blake Snell at the top of the rotation is big, Austin Meadows looks like an all-star and they have one of the best bullpens in baseball.

We’ve created a website to host all updates on the 2020 season. Please visit https://t.co/6BOIUPjqsn as we work with Major League Baseball during this time. Stay safe, and socially distant! pic.twitter.com/Q1WQBC5l3L — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) March 18, 2020

Everyone wants baseball back, that’s no question. The only real question is when we will get it back and how many games are going to be played. Despite this, when the MLB does announce the start of its season, baseball fans around the country will be ready to cheer on their teams.