Home / MLS / Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber wants a full season
InterMiami co-owner David Beckham, right, talks with head coach Diego Alonso during an MLS training session, Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Major League Soccer is shutting down for 30 days because of the coronavirus, delaying the home opener for the expansion InterMiami team co-owned by former England captain David Beckham. The vast majority of people recover from the new coronavirus. According to the World Health Organization, most people recover in about two to six weeks, depending on the severity of the illness. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber wants a full season

Wes Trotta March 25, 2020 MLS, Soccer 23 Views

As of now, fans have accepted the fact that sports are being on hold for the benefit of everyone’s safety. However, Don Garber intends to have the MLS play its regular 34-game season when this COVID-19 pandemic is under control.

A later season is not a bad thing

“Our intent is to play as many games as we possibly can,” Garber said on ESPN’s Get Up on Tuesday morning. “That means moving our regular season later into November, it means moving the MLS Cup back to mid-December and we’ve had that for many, many years.”

This should not come as a shock to fans as commissioners of all leagues are weighing all their options. Postponing the season is inevitable. However, keeping the same amount of games in tact is a tricky subject.

For the MLS, a delayed season would not be the worst thing because the league has experience playing around that time. Other leagues, like the National Football League, would struggle with a delayed season. The draft, free agency and other offseason events would have to be switched as well.

Can’t rush back

Obviously, Garber wants soccer back as much as fans do, but he understands that he needs to be careful. Garber plans on following the CDC to protect his players and fans.

Garber also talked about players in Costa Rica trying out for the olympic team. The postponement of the Olympics did not surprise him.

While Garber patiently waits for the right moment for the MLS to resume play, he asks fans to bare with him and understand that this situation is serious. Stay in side, spend time with your family and soccer will be back. While we don’t know how long, preventing large crowds from attending sporting events is one of the most effective ways to force social distancing.

Tags

About Wes Trotta

Check Also

Ryan Lochte Voices Opinion About Olympics Postponement

The Olympic community continues to react to the historic postponement of this summer’s games in …

© 2020 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties