Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber wants a full season

As of now, fans have accepted the fact that sports are being on hold for the benefit of everyone’s safety. However, Don Garber intends to have the MLS play its regular 34-game season when this COVID-19 pandemic is under control.

A later season is not a bad thing

“Our intent is to play as many games as we possibly can,” Garber said on ESPN’s Get Up on Tuesday morning. “That means moving our regular season later into November, it means moving the MLS Cup back to mid-December and we’ve had that for many, many years.”

This should not come as a shock to fans as commissioners of all leagues are weighing all their options. Postponing the season is inevitable. However, keeping the same amount of games in tact is a tricky subject.

For the MLS, a delayed season would not be the worst thing because the league has experience playing around that time. Other leagues, like the National Football League, would struggle with a delayed season. The draft, free agency and other offseason events would have to be switched as well.

Can’t rush back

Obviously, Garber wants soccer back as much as fans do, but he understands that he needs to be careful. Garber plans on following the CDC to protect his players and fans.

Garber also talked about players in Costa Rica trying out for the olympic team. The postponement of the Olympics did not surprise him.

While Garber patiently waits for the right moment for the MLS to resume play, he asks fans to bare with him and understand that this situation is serious. Stay in side, spend time with your family and soccer will be back. While we don’t know how long, preventing large crowds from attending sporting events is one of the most effective ways to force social distancing.