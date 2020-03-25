Home / Olympics / Michael Phelps training cycle changed after 2020 Olympics are postponed
FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2016, file photo, United States' Michael Phelps celebrates winning the gold medal in the men's 200-meter individual medley during the swimming competitions at the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. With the Tokyo Games on hold because of the coronavirus, the retired swimming great worries that some athletes may have trouble coping with this unprecedented postponement. “It's a total bamboozle,” Phelps told The Associated Press on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. “There's such a wave of emotions. I can't imagine what these athletes are going through right now.” (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)

Michael Phelps training cycle changed after 2020 Olympics are postponed

An announcement came on Tuesday that due to the threat of COVID-19 the 2020 Summer Olympics have been postponed until 2021. Swimming-legend Michael Phelps is offering advice and support for those who trained for 2020.

Athletes all around the world prepared for years to be able to compete. Now with this unique situation present, all those who had hoped to compete in Tokyo must wait another year.

Phelps’ Philosophy

Michael Phelps is no stranger to the Olympics. The 23-time gold medalist retired back in 2016. He understands all the work these athletes put in for their one chance to make it to Tokyo. With the postponement, Phelps knows that the mindset and training cycles that were formed by all the Olympic-hopefuls have been shaken.

Uncontrollable situation

The coronavirus has impacted the entire world. Countries were beginning trials for the competition. Every athlete who dreamed of competing at the Olympic Games, faces a new challenge. Gymnasts will wait a year before they see the mat. Swimmers have months before they hit the pool. Phelps knows the stress that comes with the Olympics. The Baltimore-native has advice for the contenders.

“If you are going to go forward and go one more year and put everything on hold than think about the small things everyday that you can control to prepare yourself” – Michael Phelps

How he is preparing for COV-ID 19

Everyone has been affected from celebrities, athletes, and politicians. The father of three is staying positive in lieu of social distancing. He works out. His kids go to school from home. But, record-holder urges families to stay inside.

