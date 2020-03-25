NBA players continue to cope with COVID-19

As COVID-19 becomes ever more present in the United States, more NBA players cope with the disease as each day passes.

One of the more prominent examples of this is Minnesota Timberwolves player Karl-Anthony Towns. Towns’ took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce his mother is in a coma after being diagnosed with the coronavirus.

An Emotional Message

A clearly emotional Towns shared the news to his nearly three million followers in an IGTV video. The caption reads “WE CAN BEAT THIS, BUT THIS IS SERIOUS AND WE NEED TO TAKE EVERY PRECAUTION.”

In the video, Towns described his current emotions as he attempts to cope with this dilemma.

Towns also discussed how other people, who may not be directly affected right now, need to act more cautiously to avoid situations like this. He says people should not take this disease lightly.

Fans watched the Instagram video nearly 800,000 times on Towns’s Twitter account. Countless more views come from Facebook, Twitter and other social media.

NBA pundits, players and patrons alike shared their messages of support for Towns as he goes through this troubling time.

Donovan Mitchell, the Utah Jazz all-star who tested positive for COVID-19, commented “no way man I can’t believe it!! Praying for you and your mom and pops bro love”. Similarly, players like Kevin Love of the Cavaliers and the Lakers’ Danny Green offered prayers for Love and his family.

Towns also has the support of his basketball family in Minnesota. Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas showed his team’s support on Twitter.

How Other Stars Cope

Other notable players across the NBA echo Towns’s message of taking the virus seriously. This includes players that have tested positive for the disease so far, including Marcus Smart of the Celtics.

Smart, who received a test on March 14, learned of his diagnosis on the 19th. That day, he took to Twitter to also talk about how people need to protect themselves and others.

I was tested 5 days ago and the results came back tonight, which were positive. Ive been self quarantined since the test, thank goodness. COVID-19 must be taken w the highest of seriousness. I know it’s a #1 priority for our nations health experts, & we must get more testing ASAP pic.twitter.com/xkijb9wlKV — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) March 19, 2020

Currently, at least 14 players and executives tested positive for COVID-19 around the NBA.

The continued spread of the disease around the league makes people hesitant as to whether the league will return at an unspecified date. Right now, the Association is aiming to resume play in mid-to-late June.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver says the priority is the health of the American people. He takes pride in the NBA being a catalyst for people taking COVID-19 more seriously. The cancellation of the Jazz-Thunder match on March 11 yielded the suspension of play around American sports.

Silver understands that players and fans alike miss seeing games every night. He says as the disease plays its course, he will look for the soonest, safest time frame to continue play.

Until then, the focus is helping players like Karl-Anthony Towns and Marcus Smart overcome their respective complications from COVID-19.