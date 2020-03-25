Olympic athletes talk about 2020 Olympic shut down

The opening ceremony for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo Japan was set for July 24. However, the growing health concern of the coronavirus also known as COVID-19 has now delayed the Olympic Games for the first time in history.

On Tuesday, Japan prime minister Shinzo Abe and International Olympic Committee President Thomas Back agreed to postpone the 2020 Olympic games by one year.

Olympic Athletes React to set back

Former gator swimmer and 12-time Olympic medalist Ryan Lochte shared his reactions after receiving the news.

“This is just another bump in the road,” Lochte said. “The Olympics are not canceled they’re just postponed.”

Despite swimming pools being closed, Lochte has spent his time in quarantine working out and trying his best to stay in shape. He believes that everything happens for a reason.

Former LSU hurdler and a three-time Olympian Lolo Jones also reacted to the news. The Olympic hurdler was getting a little frustrated with how circumstances were making it impossible to train.

“We train at public Universities. Well, the public Universities were all shut down by government because all governments were saying no group gatherings,” Jones said.

Rather than looking for places to train, the Olympic community should have been focused on being home and being safe.

Despite all the stress of training, Jones tweeted that she is content.

jokes aside I’m so happy the Olympics was postponed. I was vocal for so many days. I’ve had so many calls with athletes who have been in tears trying to train for their ultimate dream but not wanting to jeopardize their health. This was the right thing to do. May the world heal — Lolo Jones (@lolojones) March 23, 2020

Former Olympians react to the news

Julie Foudy also breaking her silence after hearing the Olympics were postponed. The retired American Soccer midfielder and Olympic gold medalist says the Olympics is always seen as a beacon of hope and light.

Olympic gold medal all-time record holder, Michael Phelps. Phelps, who retired from competitive swimming after the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio says the training cycle for athletes now gets completely changed.