Betts Making an Impression in LA

Former Boston Red Sox star Mookie Betts has been making an impression in LA before the season even officially starts.

Boston to LA

This 2020 season, whenever it will start, will be the first Mookie will play in something other than a Boston jersey. Betts was drafted by the Red Sox directly out of high school in the 2011 MLB Draft. Betts went on to make his first major league performance in June of 2014 with Boston.

He would continue to play with the Red Sox until the offseason prior to the 2020 season. Betts was traded to the Dodgers in February along with pitcher and teammate David Price. This move would send the MVP and three-time all-star to Los Angeles.

Boston, thank you for an amazing 9 years. Los Angeles, it’s showtime! pic.twitter.com/A6W5PAdqU3 — Mookie Betts (@mookiebetts) February 17, 2020

MVP Caliber

Betts made quite the name for himself in Boston. The outfielder won four Gold Gloves, three Silver Sluggers, and made four All-Star Game appearances. Additionally, Betts was named the 2018 American League MVP.

This impressive track record may have been what drew the Dodgers to make the trade, but Betts continues to impress in LA. Though the only stats we can look at until at least mid-May are from a shortened Spring Training, Betts is still expected to show out this season.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is more impressed with Mookie’s overall work ethic and the impact he has made on the team prior to the start of the regular season. Betts’ leadership this season may prove just as useful as his baseball talent this season.

Making a Splash in LA

Roberts said that Betts is inspiring the team to do a be better this season. He makes speeches to his new team and reminds them of their end goal and how they can achieve champion-status.

The Dodgers reached the World Series in 2017 and 2018. However, the team fell short both times to their American League competitor. In 2018 the team lost to Betts and the Red Sox. Betts knows what it takes to win the whole thing and is proving it to his new team with both his talent and his actions.

Opening Day for the MLB was supposed to be today. However, due to COVID-19, the 2020 season has no set start date. Until then, Mookie will have to continue to impress off the field.