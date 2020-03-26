Gatornationals Rescheduled for June

Drivers will have to hold before advancing to the starting line for now. Gatornationals has been rescheduled for June 5-7.

Looking to celebrate its 50th anniversary, the move was part of a mass rescheduling my the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA). Gatornationals is the first to start when racing resumes.

The NHRA has officially announced the new date for the Amalie Oil NHRA Gatornationals. The event is now scheduled for June 5-7, 2020. NHRA ANNOUNCEMENT: https://t.co/UPFc8a1spq pic.twitter.com/PcrNZkeHPd — Gainesville Raceway (@GvilleDragRaces) March 25, 2020

The entire rescheduled Mello Yello Drag Racing Series consists of 19 events. Seventeen events will commence when the series resumes in June. Six events see their races condensed into two-day events. Events that were condensed were chosen based on economic and logistical factors.

The NHRA scheduled make-up dates to be held in Gainesville, if needed, Sept. 25-27. Houston hosts the second make-up date, again, if needed, Oct. 9-11.

It should be noted that this is a tentative schedule. If the COVID-19 pandemic does not show signs of passing, the races could be postponed again. No reports show signs that cancellation is a possibility, but that could change as the months go on.

While other sports leagues have yet to release an official tentative schedule, the NHRA has, at least, given fans an idea of when to expect a return.

If racing begins when scheduled, the Auto Club NHRA Finals will be held Nov. 12-15 in Ponoma California.